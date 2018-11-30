 Spain′s Socialists secure win in Andalusia regional election | News | DW | 02.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Spain's Socialists secure win in Andalusia regional election

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faced his first major electoral test with elections in Spain's most populated region. Initial results show a far-right party will enter the regional parliament for the first time in decades.

Spain - A woman votes in regional elections in Andalusia (picture-alliance/ZUMA Wire/J. Merida)

Spain's Socialist Workers' Party secured the most votes in Sunday's regional election in Andalusia, but fell well short of a majority, according to preliminary results. 

A partial count showed five parties winning seats in the 109-seat parliament:

  • The Socialists: 34
  • The conservative People's Party: 26
  • The center-right Ciudadanos party: 20
  • The far-left Podemos party: 17
  • The anti-immigrant Vox party: 12

Voter turnout was down, with only 46.5 percent out of the region's nearly 6.3 million voters casting a ballot by 6:00 p.m. local time (1700 UTC), according to local election authorities. That figure was down 5 percentage points from the last regional election in 2015.

Andalusia, Spain's most populous region, has some of the highest unemployment rates in Europe. It also serves as the main arrival point for migrants and refugees making the dangerous crossing over the Mediterranean Sea.

Read more: Spain proves sterile ground for far-right parties

Watch video 02:17
Now live
02:17 mins.

Pedro Sanchez takes over as PM

Far-right enters regional parliament

Sunday's election marked the first time the radical right  Vox party has managed to win seats in a regional chamber.

It is also the first time in decades that a far-right party has entered a regional parliament in the country, which was long seen as immune from the nationalist wave sweeping other European countries. Many Spaniards still remember the military dictatorship of Francisco Franco, who died in 1975.

Test for new PM

The election was the first major electoral test for the Socialists since Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took office in June.

Sanchez managed to topple his predecessor, Mariano Rajoy, after winning a surprising vote of no-confidence this summer. The vote, called over a corruption scandal, removed Rajoy's People's Party from government.

Sunday's vote comes ahead of a "super election year" in 2019 that will see municipal, regional and European elections in Spain — as well as a possible early general election.

rs/amp (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Catalan separatists launch hunger strike in Spanish jail

Two jailed Catalan leaders have accused Spanish authorities of failing to provide legal guarantees for a fair trial. Spanish prosecutors are seeking long prison terms for the duo's involvement in an independence bid. (01.12.2018)  

Spain fails LGBTI victims of Franco regime

As the debate surrounding former dictator Francisco Franco's remains divides the country, those his regime targeted for their sexual orientation are still waiting for justice. Enrique Anarte Lazo reports from Huelva. (15.09.2018)  

Is Spain facing a new wave of xenophobia over migrants?

The arrival of hundreds of migrants at Spain's southern border has set alarm bells ringing. While the government has weathered the storm so far, a worrying trend is noticeable. Santiago Saez reports from Madrid. (10.08.2018)  

Pedro Sanchez seizes historic opportunity to become Spain's prime minister

The Socialist has toppled Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy by filing a no-confidence motion. But it was systematic corruption that brought about the Conservatives' downfall, as Stefanie Müller reports from Madrid. (01.06.2018)  

Spain proves sterile ground for far-right parties

Unlike in much of Europe, the far right in Spain has failed to gain electoral power. Europhilia, a culture of integration and lessons from the past seem to be key. Santiago Saez reports from Madrid. (31.05.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Pedro Sanchez takes over as PM  

Related content

Spanien | Parlamentsdebatte zum Misstrauensvotum gegen Ministerpräsident Rajoy | Pedro Sanchez

Who is Pedro Sanchez, Spain's prime minister-designate? 01.06.2018

Socialist party leader Pedro Sanchez is set to take over as head of government after toppling long-time rival Mariano Rajoy in parliament. The 46-year-old Sanchez has pledged to open talks with the Catalan separatists.

Pedro Sanchez Spanien Madrid

Pedro Sanchez seizes historic opportunity to become Spain's prime minister 01.06.2018

The Socialist has toppled Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy by filing a no-confidence motion. But it was systematic corruption that brought about the Conservatives' downfall, as Stefanie Müller reports from Madrid.

Pedro Sanchez Vereidigung

Pedro Sanchez sworn in as new Spanish prime minister 02.06.2018

Socialist Pedro Sanchez has been sworn in as Spanish premier after his predecessor, Mariano Rajoy, lost a no-confidence vote. This comes as the unruly region of Catalonia gets a new government under a separatist leader.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 