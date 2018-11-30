Spain's Socialists secure win in Andalusia regional election

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez faced his first major electoral test with elections in Spain's most populated region. Initial results show a far-right party will enter the regional parliament for the first time in decades.
Spain's Socialist Workers' Party secured the most votes in Sunday's regional election in Andalusia, but fell well short of a majority, according to preliminary results.
A partial count showed five parties winning seats in the 109-seat parliament:
Voter turnout was down, with only 46.5 percent out of the region's nearly 6.3 million voters casting a ballot by 6:00 p.m. local time (1700 UTC), according to local election authorities. That figure was down 5 percentage points from the last regional election in 2015.
Andalusia, Spain's most populous region, has some of the highest unemployment rates in Europe. It also serves as the main arrival point for migrants and refugees making the dangerous crossing over the Mediterranean Sea.
Read more: Spain proves sterile ground for far-right parties
Far-right enters regional parliament
Sunday's election marked the first time the radical right Vox party has managed to win seats in a regional chamber.
It is also the first time in decades that a far-right party has entered a regional parliament in the country, which was long seen as immune from the nationalist wave sweeping other European countries. Many Spaniards still remember the military dictatorship of Francisco Franco, who died in 1975.
Test for new PM
The election was the first major electoral test for the Socialists since Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took office in June.
Sanchez managed to topple his predecessor, Mariano Rajoy, after winning a surprising vote of no-confidence this summer. The vote, called over a corruption scandal, removed Rajoy's People's Party from government.
Sunday's vote comes ahead of a "super election year" in 2019 that will see municipal, regional and European elections in Spain — as well as a possible early general election.
rs/amp (AP, AFP, Reuters)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Two jailed Catalan leaders have accused Spanish authorities of failing to provide legal guarantees for a fair trial. Spanish prosecutors are seeking long prison terms for the duo's involvement in an independence bid. (01.12.2018)
As the debate surrounding former dictator Francisco Franco's remains divides the country, those his regime targeted for their sexual orientation are still waiting for justice. Enrique Anarte Lazo reports from Huelva. (15.09.2018)
The arrival of hundreds of migrants at Spain's southern border has set alarm bells ringing. While the government has weathered the storm so far, a worrying trend is noticeable. Santiago Saez reports from Madrid. (10.08.2018)
The Socialist has toppled Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy by filing a no-confidence motion. But it was systematic corruption that brought about the Conservatives' downfall, as Stefanie Müller reports from Madrid. (01.06.2018)