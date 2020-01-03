 Spain′s Sanchez loses first of two chances to return as PM | News | DW | 05.01.2020

News

Spain's Sanchez loses first of two chances to return as PM

Lawmakers in Madrid rejected caretaker leader Pedro Sanchez's bid to be reappointed prime minister, nearly two months after parliamentary elections. The Socialist leader will have a second attempt on Tuesday.

Spain's caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sanchez

Spain's interim prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, failed on Sunday to win the support of the country's parliament to form a left-wing coalition government.

Sanchez fell ten short of the 176 votes needed to secure an absolute majority in the 350-seat assembly, receiving just 166 in favor, 165 against and 18 abstentions. One lawmaker did not attend the vote.

Sanchez will have a second chance on Tuesday, when the bar for success will be lowered to a simple majority, and will only need more votes in favor of his reelection than against.

Spain has been without a proper government for most of the past year after two inconclusive elections in April and November.

Read more: Spain elections: Socialists lead, while far-right Vox surges

  • Romulus and Remus statue in Merida (picture-alliance/Prisma Archivo)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    A Roman province

    The Romans had several provinces with Hispania in their names on the Iberian Peninsula. Modern Spain also encompasses such wide cultural diversity that the Spanish themselves speak of Las Espanas (The Spains). The country in its present form was never united under a single ruler until after the 1702-14 War of the Spanish Succession.

  • Spanien Madrid Demonstration gegen Unabbhähigkeit Kataloniens (Getty Images/AFP/J. Soriano)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    A nation of regions

    Spanish nationalism is strong in many regions, with former kingdoms such as Aragon largely content to be recognized as part of the Spanish nation-state. Asturias has its own language, but takes pride in its role as the birthplace of the Reconquista, or the taking back of Iberia from the Moors. Spanish nationalism was evident in recent years in Madrid in response to Catalonia's referendum.

  • Spanien Referendum Katalonien Demonstration (picture-alliance/Zumapress/M. Oesterle)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    Bloodied fingers

    Catalonia has long battled for independence. Its flag, the Senyera, is very similar to that of Aragon, to which it once belonged. The design is fabled to represent four bloodied fingers of Count Wilfred the Hairy being passed over a gold shield. Catalans were fairly happy with their situation until a court struck down the region's statute of autonomy in 2006 and support for independence grew.

  • tomato fight in Bunol (picture-alliance/Gtresonline)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    No great appetite

    Valencianismo, or Valencian nationalism, sprang out of the Renaixenca, an early-19th-century rebirth of the Catalan language, of which Valencian is just one variant. However, nationalist sentiment is not widespread in the region, which is home to Spain's Tomatina tomato-throwing festival. The Valencian Nationalist Bloc usually gets about 4 percent of the vote for the autonomous parliament.

  • Spain: Mallorca

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    Other Catalan territories

    The Balearic Islands — Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca, Formentera — all speak variants of Catalan. Though there is a greater nationalist feeling on the islands than in Valencia, it is still more subdued than in Catalonia. Meanwhile, La Franja, a strip of Catalan-speaking land in Aragon, was split by the independence referendum, though most residents do not advocate self-determination for themselves.

  • Spain ETA symbols (Getty Images/AFP/R. Rivas)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    The Basque Country

    Because of terror attacks by the ETA militant group, Basque separatists used to make the headlines far more often than Catalonia's independence movement. Separatists consider the Basque Country in France and Spain and the region of Navarre to be one nation. About a third of people want full independence, but most want more autonomy. A referendum proposed in 2008 was ruled illegal.

  • Historic map of Galicia (picture-alliance/dpa/Luisa Ricciarini/Leemage)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    The Galician cause

    Although it was the birthplace of the centralist dictator Francisco Franco, Galicia has the strongest tradition of separatism after Catalonia and the Basque Country. Even Spain's mainstream national parties display a streak of Galicianism in the region. Perhaps as a result, starkly nationalist parties receive a lower share of the regional vote.

  • Spain Alhambra (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/K. Thomas)

    Catalans, Galicians, Basques and more: Spain's many nationalities

    From caliphate to community

    The Arabic name al-Andalus originally refers to the areas of the Iberian Peninsula that were under Moorish rule for 760 years. As Christians reconquered territories, the area known as Andalusia shrank southwards. Most Andalusians voted for autonomy after Franco died in 1975, but there is little appetite for full independence.

    Author: Richard Connor


Tight vote

Sanchez's center-left Socialists won the repeat November 10 polls but were weakened, taking 120 seats — three fewer than in April.

He struck a deal with hard-left party Podemos, which won 35 seats, to form what would be the first post-dictatorship coalition government in Spain.

The two parties' combined total of 155 seats, however, still fell short of a majority, prompting Sanchez to reach out and secure the support or abstention of several smaller regional parties, including the Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Cataluny (ERC).

In a sign of how close Tuesday's race could be, a member from regional party Coalicion Canaria, Ana Oramas, voted against Sanchez instead of abstaining as her party had agreed.

Read more: Spain: Sanchez, Casado clash on Catalonia during TV debate

  • A shepherd boy with his sheep

    Madrid deluged by huge flock of migrating sheep

    Is this shepherd boy lost?

    Hundreds of years ago, northern Spanish farmers would have traversed a much smaller, quainter Madrid as they herded their flocks of sheep toward the warmer winter meadows in the south. An agreement dating back to 1418 allows them to cross the city for a small fee. On Sunday, the bustling streets came to a standstill so the sheep could pass through.

  • Hundreds of sheep walk through Madrid

    Madrid deluged by huge flock of migrating sheep

    That'll be 50 maravedies, please!

    The medieval tradition, giving farmers a rite of passage through the city, was renewed in 1994 with an annual festival that has become a major attraction for locals and tourists alike. Shepherds stop at the town hall to pay 50 "maravedies" — copper coins first minted in the 11th century — as payment for the crossing.

  • A large flock of sheep

    Madrid deluged by huge flock of migrating sheep

    Flock gets the full city tour

    The Trashumancia sheep parade starts in the Casa de Campo, a former royal hunting ground that is now Madrid's largest park, then makes its way through the Puerta del Sol — the main square -— and finally past the Bank of Spain's headquarters.

  • Close-up of several sheep

    Madrid deluged by huge flock of migrating sheep

    Innocent as a lamb

    The passage for the sheep was a timely reminder of the urban sprawl that threatens ancient grazing and migration rights. Much of Madrid was once undeveloped countryside, with woodland and grazing space that would have allowed a simpler passage for the flock.

  • Sheep walk past parked cars

    Madrid deluged by huge flock of migrating sheep

    Journey took two shakes of lamb's tail

    Sunday's marching of around 2,000 sheep and goats was accompanied by musicians and dancers dressed in regional costumes that have been worn by rural workers for centuries.

    Author: Nik Martin


kw/stb (AP, AFP)

