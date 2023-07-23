  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Greece
Women's World Cup
PoliticsSpain

Spain's rightwing parties ahead in election — polls

6 minutes ago

The conservative opposition Popular Party is forecast to win the most seats and could govern with the far-right Vox Party, two polls suggested.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UHLg
People's Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo applauds after casting his ballot in Madrid
Popular Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo is on course to become Spain's next prime ministerImage: Manu Fernandez/AP/picture alliance

Spain's conservative opposition People's Party (PP) was ahead in Sunday's snap election, but short of an outright parliamentary majority, two polls suggested shortly after voting ended.

The polls showed that the PP could achieve victory with a potential tie-up with the far-right Vox, a move that has been mooted for months.

One survey by GAD3 for media group Mediaset showed the PP, under leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, would win 150 seats and Vox 31.

The leftist coalition, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists, would get a combined 149 seats in the 350-seat lower chamber, according to GAD3.

Another survey by Sigma Dos pollster for the state broadcaster RTVE also showed the combined rightwing parties winning at the top of the ranges provided (150 for PP and 27 for Vox).

Near-final results are expected by midnight.

Why did Spain hold a snap election?

Sanchez called the election early after the left took a drubbing in local elections in May.

The vote has originally been scheduled for December and took place just three weeks after Spain took over the rotating presidency of the European Union

The expected shift to the right was seen as a fresh blow to the European left after similar moves in other EU countries.

A record number, 2.47 million, of the 37.5 million registered voters cast an absentee ballot even before the polls opened.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez greets an election official before voting at a polling station in Madrid
The prime minister's minority Socialist government is currently in coalition with far-left Unidas Podemos that is running in Sunday's election under the Sumar platform.Image: Emilio Morenatti/AP/picture alliance

The election also took place at the height of summer,  when a significant number of voters may be away from their usual polling locations due to vacations and on the tail of a month of heat waves.

Officials, however, still expected a 70% turnout.

Vox poised to play kingmaker

Pre-election polls also suggested the PP would come in first, but was unlikely to secure an absolute majority and may have to depend on the far-right Vox party's support to form a government.

If confirmed, it would be the first time a far-right party had entered government since Francisco Franco's dictatorship ended in the 1970s.

In an interview published on Friday by El Mundo, Feijoo stated that a candidate should not disclose their alliances just two days before an election. He added a government with Vox "is not ideal," he added.

In turn, the Socialists would rely on the new movement called Sumar, which brought together 15 small leftist parties to form a government for the first time ever.

mm, lo/jcg (AP, AFP, EFE, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Government president and candidate for re-election, Pedro Sanchez, participates in a campaign rally for the 23J

Spanish elections: Will Sanchez's political gamble pay off?

Spanish elections: Will Sanchez's political gamble pay off?

Spain goes to the polls Sunday in an early general election. The election could likely mark a hard shift to the right after five years under a left-wing government.
Politics23 hours ago
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People's Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo applauds after casting his ballot in Madrid

Spain's rightwing parties ahead in election — polls

Politics6 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Salama Masha

Kenyan starvation cult survivor recounts her plight

Kenyan starvation cult survivor recounts her plight

SocietyJuly 22, 202303:56 min
More from Africa

Asia

Hun Manet, a son of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

Cambodia's Hun Sen sets stage for son's succession

Cambodia's Hun Sen sets stage for son's succession

Politics14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

CDU leader Friedrich Merz pictured in March 2023.

Why copying the far-right doesn't work

Why copying the far-right doesn't work

Politics5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Women at a pro-choice rally in Warsaw, Poland on June 14, 2023.

Police at the hospital: Abortion battle heats up in Poland

Police at the hospital: Abortion battle heats up in Poland

Politics9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protest in Lahore, Pakistan, against the Quran burning

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

PoliticsJuly 21, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

People standing around a stand giving away 'Banned Books'

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

LiteratureJuly 21, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage