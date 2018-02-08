 Spain′s Prado Museum turns 200 | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 19.11.2019

Culture

Spain's Prado Museum turns 200

The Prado Museum opened its doors on November 19, 1819. Today, the museum is a mecca for art lovers in the heart of Madrid.

  • Outside view of the Prado (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gebert)

    Legendary art temple: Spain's Museo del Prado turns 200

    Inaugurated in 1819

    Without a doubt, the Prado is one of the most famous museums in the world — and one of the most visited. On November 19, 1819, this art institution was inaugurated under the name "Museo Real de Pintura y Escultura" (Royal Museum of Painting and Sculpture). Works from the 19th and 20th centuries departed from the museum in 1971, and today the museum is primarily a home to the great Old Masters.

  • Goya's La Maja desnuda (die nackte Maja)(picture-alliance/Leemage/L. Ricciarini/AUSSCHNITT)

    Legendary art temple: Spain's Museo del Prado turns 200

    Goya's "Nude Maja"

    Spanish art was naturally the focus of attention from the very beginning. Goya's painting "La Maja desnuda" was painted between 1795 and 1800 and was considered scandalous. The Spanish Inquisition took Goya to task and asked him about his clients. His answer remains unknown, but his title as Royal Court Painter was revoked. Today, the painting is a magnet among Prado-goers.

  • Part of the painting Las Meninas by Diego de Velázquez (picture-alliance/Heritage-Images)

    Legendary art temple: Spain's Museo del Prado turns 200

    Velázquez' paintings of the Royal Family

    Several works by Goya's compatriot Diego Rodriguez de Silva y Velázquez are also housed in the Prado. The most important and famous is "Las Meninas" ("The Maids of Honor," with an excerpt shown here). The painting, which was created in 1656, went down in art history because it reflected the act of painting itself. Velázquez himself can be seen on the left with a brush.

  • Albrecht Dürer's Adam and Eve on show after their restoration (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Lizon)

    Legendary art temple: Spain's Museo del Prado turns 200

    Dürer's nudes

    Today, the Prado's collection includes thousands of pictures. The Spanish focus was expanded, bringing in pictures from the Netherlands, Italy, France, England, and the German-speaking region. One of the most famous is Albrecht Dürer's "Adam and Eve" (1507), painted on wood panels, and shown here after an elaborate restoration.

  • An excerpt from Sandro Botticelli's Story of Nastagio Degli Onesti (picture-alliance/akg-images/J. Martin/AUSSCHNITT)

    Legendary art temple: Spain's Museo del Prado turns 200

    Botticelli's early Renaissance visions

    A showpiece of Italian painting exhibited at the Prado is Sandro Botticelli's "Story of Nastagio Degli Onesti" (with an excerpt shown here). The scene refers to an episode in 14th-century Italian author Giovanni Boccaccio's "The Decameron" and shows a gruesome picture in which a woman is hunted by dogs and men. The painting was painted at the end of the 15th century.

  • Detail from Hieronymus Bosch's The Garden of Earthly Delights, (picture-alliance/J. Martin/AUSSCHNITT)

    Legendary art temple: Spain's Museo del Prado turns 200

    The Dutch Masters

    The Spanish museum also boasts numerous iconic Dutch paintings, such as the major work by Hieronymus Bosch (1450-1516): "The Garden of Earthly Delights," a triptych oil painting on oak panels. Viewers can immerse themselves in its many details, like this excerpt showing maltreated ears, from the much larger 2.20 x 3.9-meter (7.2 x 12.8-foot) triptych addressing the Christian story of creation.

  • Mercury and Argus by Peter Paul Rubens AUSSCHNITT (picture-alliance/akg-images/AUSSCHNITT)

    Legendary art temple: Spain's Museo del Prado turns 200

    Classic scenes from antiquity

    Those who are interested in antiquity will get their money's worth at the Prado. Dutch painter Peter Paul Rubens likewise spent his life working on depictions of ancient narratives. In the painting "Mercury and Argus" (here, an excerpt) he masterfully depicts how Mercury, messenger of the gods, attacks the guard Argos in order to liberate the nymph Io, who has been transformed into a cow.

  • Jan Brueghel's Peasant Dance for the Archdukes (picture-alliance/Prisma Archivo/AUSSCHNITT)

    Legendary art temple: Spain's Museo del Prado turns 200

    Brueghel's "Peasant Dance for the Archdukes"

    The Flemish master Jan Brueghel (1568-1625) is also represented in Madrid with a prominent work. His painting "Peasant Dance for the Archdukes" shows the full mastery of this visionary artist. Brueghels the Elder was considered a master in representing peasant life.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (als)


The Prado Museum in Madrid — called the Museo Nacional del Prado in Spanish —  has actually been celebrating its 200th birthday for quite some time. The festivities for one of the country's most-famous art museums started in 2018, with special exhibitions for the important anniversary. The show "Museo del Prado 1819 - 2019. A place of memory,"for example, ran until March 2019, and featured masterpieces ranging from Velazquez and Goya to Picasso and Eduardo Arroyo. 

It all began with 300 paintings

The museum was originally called the National Museum of Paintings and Sculptures and opened to the public on November 19, 1819. As the name suggests, paintings and sculptures were the focus in the early years. The original collection was only 300 paintings, primarily by Spanish artists, but over time, the collection grew. In the 1980s, the decision was made to separate "old" from "new" works and modern art pieces such as those by Picasso, Dalí or Antoni Tapies, which were moved to the Museo Reina Sofía. The Old Masters, works created between the 12th and 18th centuries, remained at the Prado.

Read more: The Gruesome World According to Goya

Spanish royalty view a Hieronymus Bosch work in the Prado Museum in Madrid (picture-alliance/dpa/J. J. Guillen)

The Prado Museum opened in 1819 and is now celebrating its 200th anniversary.

A quickly growing collection

In addition to a multitude of paintings and around 700 sculptures, the Prado Museum's collection now includes drawings, prints, coins and medals as well as around 2,000 other works of art. Highlights for the visitors are, of course the 8,600 paintings, which feature almost all of the big names in art history. Spanish painters are better represented at the Prado than anywhere else in the world, particularly Goya and Velazquez.

Special exhibitions in the anniversary year

A sizeable exhibition of drawings by Goya will run until February 2020, as will one with paintings by Sofonisba Anguissola and Lavinia Fontana. Both lived in the 16th century and disproved of the stereotypes of their time, which questioned the creative and artistic abilities of women. Fontana even had a career as court painter to Pope Clement VIII and Paul V. Another event, the exhibition of sculptures by Swiss sculptor Alberto Giacometti (1901-1966), should serve as proof that Prado does not "only" dedicate itself to older art.

Prado Muesum in Madrid (picture-alliance/dpa/Ballesteros)

A new way to look at Old Masters

And like all of the world's largest museums, the Prado Museum is doing its best to attract younger visitors. Collaborating with tech giant Google, the museum has been participating in a project to digitally catalogue its most famous artworks. Fourteen of these pieces can now be viewed from a distance, but with striking accuracy.

Yet, the technology doesn't replace the experience of seeing a Goya masterpiece at close range — especially during the museum's 200th anniversary year.

DW recommends

Norman Foster chosen to co-mastermind extension of Prado

British architect Norman Foster has been chosen to preside over a project to extend Spain's most famous art gallery. Foster will be tasked with renovating a destroyed former palace that lies next to the Prado Museum. (26.11.2016)  

The Gruesome World According to Goya

He lived in the 1800s, and painted scenes reminiscent of the eeriness of a David Lynch movie. Now, for the first time in a German-speaking country, the work of Francisco de Goya is on impressive display in Berlin. (13.07.2005)  

The most popular museums according to users of Tripadvisor

1. Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City (USA) | 2. Musée d'Orsay, Paris (France) | 3. Art Institute of Chicago (USA) | 4. Prado National Museum, Madrid (Spain) | 5. Louvre, Paris (France) | Source: Tripadvisor.com (22.02.2016)  

Legendary art temple: Spain's Museo del Prado turns 200

Located in the heart of Madrid, the Prado is a magnet for art lovers from around the world. There may be larger museums elsewhere, but the quality of the Old Masters exhibited in the Prado is hard to match. (20.11.2019)  

Frankfurt Städelmuseum Rubens Kraft der Verwandlung

Peter Paul Rubens: Baroque painter and diplomat on show in Frankfurt 08.02.2018

An exhibition in Frankfurt's Städel museum explores the work of the Flemish painter, as well the precursors and contemporaries who influenced him. Rubens dominated the 17th-century art world like perhaps no other artist.

Deutschland Musikfestival Rock am Ring

Music, architecture, books and film: A 2019 culture preview 03.01.2019

Berlinale, Biennale, Bauhaus: If you like culture and you like to travel, 2019 could be your year. A look at Europe's cultural highlights across the next 12 months.

Film

Film Neues Evangelium von Milo Rau (Fruitmarket/Langfilm/T. Eirich-Schneider)

A black Jesus against exploitation: Milo Rau's 'The New Gospel'

Jesus is a social revolutionary striking against the exploitation of refugees in the film project "The New Gospel," by Swiss director Milo Rau. Here's what the political activist's "Revolt of Dignity" looks like.  

Books

Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi (picture alliance/AP Photo/R. Kabuubi)

5 persecuted authors for Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2019

Every year on November 15, PEN International highlights the cases of five writers who've been harassed for their work. This year: Lydia Cacho, Stella Nyanzi, Nedim Türfent, Galal El-Behairy and Shakthika Sathkumara.  

Arts.21

Artist/ Musician Brian Eno (Shamil Tanna)

Cosmic sound - Brian Eno

British musician Brian Eno has composed music for films and space. An asteroid has just been named for him. He’s reissuing his legendary album "Apollo” to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. A talk about the sound of the universe.  

Arts.21

Opening Starmus Festival V (picture-alliance/Keystone/E. Leanza)

A festival of stars

The Starmus Festival has seen greats such as Hans Zimmer, Brian May, Neil Armstrong and Stephen Hawking. This global festival of science communication and art is taking place in Zurich for the fifth time this year. The star of 2019 is the moon.  

Digital Culture

Gamescom 2018 | VR-Brille (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Gateau)

From pixels to virtual reality

Video games have driven technological progress, while game developers have long tried to get the most out of technology. Over time, new genres and fantastic digital game worlds have emerged.  