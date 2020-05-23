Spain to reopen to foreign tourists from July

Spain's Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said on Monday that foreign tourists could be allowed to book vacations in Spain starting in July. The ministers comment comes as Spain ramps up its lockdown easing across the country.

The government expects that the two-week quarantine imposed on overseas travelers will be suspended by that time, Maroto said.

"It is perfectly coherent to plan summer vacations to come to Spain in July," Maroto said in an interview with local radio station Onda Cero.

Maroto's comments boosted shares in Spain's tourism-related stocks, including hotel operator Melia Hotels which rose 14% in early trading.

Spain was one of the worst-hit nations in the coronavirus pandemic, with 235,772 infections. The virus has killed more than 28,700 people — one of the highest COVID-19 death tolls in the world.

As such, the country underwent a strict lockdowns for two months, in which citizens were only allowed out for essential business. Only in the past few weeks have Spaniards been able to take their children out for one hour of play time, as the country began to flatten its curve.

The Spanish government crafted a lockdown-easing plan that consisted of several phases and which would apply differently to each region, depending on their status of the epidemic.

Tourism is a critical part of the country's economy. Spain is the world's second-most visited nation and normally draws some 80 million visitors per year.

Beaches reopen

Ahead of a possible tourism reopening, the country began opening access to its beaches for residents starting on Monday.

Beaches on the Atlantic Ocean coast and in much of Andalusia, as well as on the Balearic and Canary Islands, were open for swimming, but under strict safety measures.

Although each region will set its own rules, the Health Ministry has recommended limiting the number of visitors, creating boundaries and spacing beach umbrellas four meters apart.

For now, beaches are only available to local residents, but the next phase would open them up to domestic travelers from different regions.

Madrid and Barcelona back to life

Residents of the hard-hit capital Madrid were allowed back into its signature Retiro city park on Monday. A few bars and restaurant terraces were also allowed to reopen.

People in both Barcelona and Madrid can now meet in groups of up to 10 people in their homes or on the terraces of reopened bars and restaurants. Major museums will be able to receive a limited number of visitors starting today.

The Madrid and Barcelona regions are the most populated in the country and have been put on a slower deconfinement track, as they bore the brunt of the pandemic in Spain.

Coronavirus: Europe slowly begins to wake up Welcome back! Shops across Europe were forced to close their doors to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including this fashion store on Makarios Avenue in downtown Nicosia, Cyprus. A stay-at-home order had been in place on the island since late March. On May 4 President Nicos Anastasiades allowed construction sites and small retail stores to open again. People should be able to move freely again on May 21.

Coronavirus: Europe slowly begins to wake up Beach days are back People in Portugal are now able to enjoy strolling along the beach again. Under the country's state of emergency, which was introduced on March 18, beaches were shut, along with non-essential businesses and restaurants. People were still able to go outdoors and exercise, but now have more freedom to go to shops and hairdressers. However, face masks are still required in closed spaces.

Coronavirus: Europe slowly begins to wake up Time for a trim Hairdressers were also allowed to reopen in Greece on May 4, including this salon in Athens. Other businesses to open up after a six-week lockdown include florists, bookstores and other small stores. Restaurants and bars will have to wait until the end of the month. Greeks can also leave their homes without needing a form stating their reason, but face masks are mandatory in public transport.

Coronavirus: Europe slowly begins to wake up Face mask to ride Rules requiring face masks on public transport are now commonplace throughout Europe. In Hungary's capital Budapest, transport workers were offering travelers masks at Nyugati Square. Budapest remains under stricter restrictions than the rest of the country. Other cities can begin to open up some stores, museums and public spaces.

Coronavirus: Europe slowly begins to wake up Out and about Public spaces in Spain had been deserted. For 48 days residents were not allowed to leave their homes except for food, medical reasons, or to walk the dog. Restrictions and social distancing rules are still strict, but people are finally able to go out for exercise. People in the capital Madrid pounced on the opportunity.

Coronavirus: Europe slowly begins to wake up Back to work Italy was also under an extremely strict lockdown, with people only allowed to go out for very limited reasons. But on May 4 it slowly began to allow some people to return to work, under social distancing conditions. Workers at a shoe factory in Castelnuovo Vomano, in Teramo province, have to work wearing face masks and separated by plastic screens. Construction workers can also return to sites.

Coronavirus: Europe slowly begins to wake up Paying respects The lifting of restrictions in Italy also allows up to 15 people to attend a funeral, albeit while wearing masks. During its lockdown, Italy banned funerals to stop the spread of COVID-19, which denied many people the chance to say goodbye to loved ones.

Coronavirus: Europe slowly begins to wake up School's in Austria is making sure 100,000 final-year students are able to return to school before their leavers' exams. Teachers like Richard Fischer in Vienna handed out medical face masks to students before the start of lessons. The country is also allowing people to visit relatives in care homes again. Small shops and other businesses were already allowed to reopen on April 14.

Coronavirus: Europe slowly begins to wake up Up and running In Germany professional footballers have been in training, despite competitions currently being suspended. Like other clubs, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have been putting their players through their paces, albeit only in small groups. The Bundesliga is targeting May 15 to restart, the first major European league to do so. Fans won't be allowed into stadiums, however. Author: Alex Matthews



jcg/rt (AFP, Reuters)

