Spain: Thousands protest in Valencia over flood response

Residents of the eastern Spanish city accuse the regional government of failing to issue a flood alert soon enough. Over 220 people were killed in the deadliest floods Europe has seen in decades.

Tens of thousands of people marched on Saturday in the southeastern Spanish city of Valencia over authorities' handling of devastating floods.

Over 220 people were killed in the flooding, which was the most deadly in Europe in decades.

A small group of protesters clashed with riot police in front of Valencia's city hall toward the end of the march, and police used batons to beat them back.

What do we know about the protest in Valencia?

According to regional authorities, around 130,000 people attended the protest in Valencia. Demonstrations were also staged in a number of other Spanish cities.

Protesters called for the resignation of Valencian regional government leader Carlos Mazon, who belongs to the conservative opposition People's Party, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of the ruling Socialists.

Some protesters shouted "murderers" and accused the leaders of being responsible for the high death toll.

Protesters called for the head of Valencia's regional government to resign Image: Eva Manez/REUTERS

The protest comes days after Valencia residents chanted "murderer" and hurled mud at Mazon and Spain's King Felipe VI.

Residents in the affected areas accused Mazon of issuing the alert too late, after the flooding had already begun.

After days of storm warnings from the national weather service starting on October 25, some municipalities and organizations raised the alarm before the regional government did. Valencia University told its staff on October 28 not to come to work, and several town halls in the region told people to go home.

What else do we know about the flash floods in Spain?

Of the 220 deaths confirmed so far, 212 of them were killed in the Valencia region. The remaining 8 were killed in the neighboring regions of Castile-La Mancha and Andalusia.

Nearly 80 people are still missing after the flood, and the search for remains is ongoing.

The regional health board has reported no outbreaks of infectious diseases or a major threat to public health.

The flooding is the deadliest in Europe since floods in Portugal killed around 500 people in 1967.

