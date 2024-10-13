Spain: Thousands protest for affordable housing

Protest organizers said up to 150,000 people marched for affordable housing, but the Spanish government gave a much more modest estimate. The protesters are angry at companies such as Airbnb and Booking.com.

Tens of thousands of people protested on Sunday in Madrid to demand more affordable housing amid rising rental prices as Airbnb and Booking.com dominate the short-term rental market.

Under the slogan "Housing is a right, not a business" people marched in Madrid, calling for lower rents and better living conditions.

Organizers say 150,000 showed up

Government estimates said some 22,000 took part in the rally, conflicting with the estimate given by the protest organizers, who claim up to 150,000 took part.

After it ended, a group of protesters decided to continue along Madrid's Gran Vía, one of the main streets in the Spanish capital, halting traffic.

In July, the Spanish government announced a crackdown on short-term and seasonal holiday lettings. It plans to investigate listings on platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.com to verify if they have rental licences.

Spain is struggling to balance income from tourism while meeting citizens' concerns over high rents due to gentrification and landlords shifting to more lucrative tourist rentals.

Barcelona protesters march against overtourism

In a separate protest in Barcelona on Sunday, citizens blamed the the America's Cup yachting race for pushing up rental prices and bringing more tourists into an overcrowded city.

Barcelona residents have already staged protests against overtourism in the popular coastal city. Now they're questioning the authorities' decision to host the America's Cup in at the end of the summer tourist season.

Residents of the Canary Islands and Malaga have also witnessed protests this year against the rise in rentals, citing tourism as a principal reason. Seasonal hospitality workers struggle to find accommodation in these tourism hot spots, with many resorting to sleeping in caravans or even their cars.

Barcelona's plans to manage tourism angers residents To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

jsi/dj (Reuters, EFE)