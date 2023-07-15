Spain: Thousands evacuated over La Palma wildfire

Spain's army has deployed its firefighters to help battle the blaze on the Canary Island of La Palma, as the country faces a scorching heat wave.

Thousands of people were evacuated Saturday after a wildfire erupted on the Spanish island of La Palma.

At least 4,000 people were told to evacuate, authorities said, and at least 12 houses were destroyed.

"There has been some resistance by local people to leaving their homes, but I appeal to people to be responsible," Fernando Clavijo, the regional president of the Canary Islands, told reporters.

Clavijo also said the fire "advanced very quickly" due to "the wind, the climate conditions as well as the heat wave that we are living through."

About 4,500 hectares or 11,120 acres of land has been destroyed by the fire, authorities said.

Firefighters battle to put out blaze

Spain's army has deployed some 150 of its firefighters to help local crews battle the blaze, with more firefighters arriving on boats from the neighboring island of Tenerife, according to Clavijo.

The fire is on the western side of the island on wooded, hilly terrain dotted with homes.

La Palma, with a population of 85,000, is one of eight members of Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago off Africa’s western coast. In 2021, it was hit by a volcanic eruption that lasted around three months, forcing thousands to evacuate and causing around €900 million ($1,01 billion) of damage.

The latest wildfire fire there coincides with blistering heat that have swept southern European countries, as scientists warn that climate change could significantly increase wildfires across the globe.

