 Spain: The two-decade long plan to save Catalonia′s fruit growers | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 05.12.2019

Environment

Spain: The two-decade long plan to save Catalonia's fruit growers

As global temperatures rise, warm-weather crops like apples and pears are feeling the heat. While the climate shows no signs of cooling down, farmers in Spain are looking for ways to adapt — starting in the laboratory.

Spanish apple farmer holding a crate of apples (DW/T. Smith)

Apple grower David Casadella curses to himself as he walks the rows of his orchards in the northern Spanish region of Catalonia. He idly kicks one of the many rotten apples that have fallen to the ground, before plucking another from a tree.

"These apples are overmature," he says. "When the summer is hotter than it should be, the apples fall down much more easily than usual. There's maybe 10-15% of apples that are lost."

He blames the falling yield on climate change. Summer temperatures in Catalonia have risen by 2.5 degrees Celsius since 1950, with more and more tropical nights — where the temperature does not fall below 20 C — being recorded.

Read more: IPCC report: The world gets hungrier, but the land is exhausted

Losing 10-15% of apples is a severe knock to Casadella's business, but he and other apple growers in the region worry that further rises in temperature could wipe out their livelihoods altogether.

As well as causing fruit to mature too quickly, extreme heat can lead to sunburn or discoloration of the apple skins, making them harder to sell in an increasingly competitive market.

Spanish apple orchard (DW/T. Smith)

Hotter weather is making it more difficult for farmers to grow good-looking, ripened apples

Spanish apples feel the heat

Catalonia's warm climate means the region has always been at the hotter end of the temperature spectrum where apples and pears will grow. Any subtle change can have a big impact on the fruit, and therefore, the farmer.

Between 2002 and 2015, annual apple production across Spain fell from 650,000 to 450,000 tons. Casadella sees his hope for a secure harvest in a high-tech laboratory just five minutes by car from his orchard.

Read more: Is the sellout of genes a threat to farmers and global food security?

Inside, precision instruments whir as scientists in white coats record measurements. It's a world away from the heavy machinery and manual labor of the farm, but the two places share a common goal.

The lab is run by Catalonia's Institute for Agrifood Research and Technology (IRTA), and is home to the Hot Climate Program, which partnered with growers like Casadella to tackle the challenge of climate change.

A scientist examines an apple in a laboratory (DW/T. Smith)

Spanish apple growers are looking to genetic modification to weather their apple harvests against increasing temperatures

"This is a program to breed new apples and pears that basically are adapted to the warm weather conditions," says Joan Bonany, director of the Hot Climate Program. "The forecast is that we will experience an even higher increase in temperature, so we need to do something and one of the solutions is genetics."

The breeding initiative, launched in 2002, is a joint venture between IRTA, New Zealand-based research institute Plant & Food Research, and the Spanish fruit growers' association Fruit Futur.

Read more: Do vegans help prevent climate change?

Apples for the senses

Casadella is one of a number of farmers who are now growing the new fruit varieties in experimental testing fields, to prepare for further temperature increases.

"We all know that the world is heating up," says Richard Volz, senior scientist at Plant & Food Research, in a Hot Climate Program explainer video. "It could be a big problem for us if the climate changed dramatically over the next 20 years and we haven't got varieties adapted to those conditions."

Read more: Wind farms: climate protection vs. nature protection

The scientists meticulously measure the qualities of different apple species in the breeding program, using specialized machines and chemical tests to determine which can excel in hot climates. But Bonany is clear that determining fruit quality requires more than a mechanical touch.

An apple cut into slices next to a scoring sheet used to rate an apple's quality

Genetically-modified apples are tested for taste, texture and consistency

"It's also very important that we do it sensorially because there is no machine that is able to reproduce what the human feels."

His team slices up segments of apples and pears, before assiduously tasting for qualities like sweetness, sourness, juiciness, firmness and crispiness, scoring each on a scale of one to nine.

The instrumental and sensorial data are combined, and the apples and pears with favorable attributes are crossed with others deemed to have complementary qualities, to create new, hot-climate-adapted varieties.

"We take two good apple varieties, take the pollen from one of them and put it in the flower of the other," Bonany explains. "Those flowers will produce fruit and those fruits will produce seeds. We introduce into the system around 10,000 seeds, 10,000 potential varieties every year, and only a few will make it to the end."

Read moreIn French vineyards, taste of a climate-changed future

Watch video 04:30

Gradually making conventional farming more eco-friendly

Ready for market

This painstaking project, 17 years in the making, to develop commercially viable fruit that can thrive in warmer climates, has now yielded six varieties that Bonany believes are ready for market.

The Hot Climate Program has this year teamed up with T&G Global, New Zealand's largest fresh produce exporter, to commercialize these new fruit varieties, with plans to sell to growers in the US, Chile and South Africa.

Traditional breeding programs like this are far less controversial than the development of genetically modified foods, as farmers have been selectively breeding crops for thousands of years.

The process is, however, extremely labor and resource intensive, typically taking at least 15-20 years to achieve commercially viable new varieties.

Read moreSour grapes: Climate change pushing wine regions farther north

For Casadella and Bonany, the investment of time and money has been necessary.

"All breeding programs are expensive," the scientist said. "But either that or we just quit growing apples in these areas, and I'm not talking just specifically in this area. Around the world there are many areas where apples are grown in warm climates."

Casadella agrees that the only option is to adapt, and he's prepared to begin planting these new varieties on a larger scale.

"We saw the problem 10, 15 years ago, and 10, 15 years ago we began to make things to correct it, and now I think we're ready to make the changes needed."

  • Beyond Meat Burger, at Dodger Stadium

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Big appetite

    With climate concerns growing, many people are trying to reduce their environmental impact. Increasingly, they're turning to plant-based meats — and investors are taking notice. When Beyond Meat debuted on Wall Street in early May, share prices more than doubled the first day. "Investors recognize … a huge business opportunity," Bruce Friedrich, director of the Good Food Institute, told AFP.

  • An Original Impossible Burger, left, and a Cali Burger, from Umami Burger, are shown in this photo in New York (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Drew)

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Spot the difference

    Backed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, meat alternatives including Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger, seen here at left, use new food technology and ingredients like peas, fava beans and soy. Unlike earlier veggie burgers, these meatless patties are said to taste, look, smell and even "bleed" like real meat (the secret is beet juice). They can also be healthier.

  • A herd of cows in Brazil

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Good for the planet

    But eating less meat isn't just a healthy decision. A 2018 WWF report said cutting animal products from diets would be a "relatively easy and cheap way" to fight climate change. A study by the University of Michigan found the Beyond Burger generates 90% less greenhouse gas emissions, requires 46% less energy to produce and has far less of an impact on water scarcity and land use than a beef patty.

  • A shopper chooses a package of Beyond Meat brand Beyond Sausage from a cooler in a supermarket in New York

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Crowded market

    Beyond Meat is already sold in thousands of US supermarkets and restaurants, and major brands are also looking for a piece of the action. Nestle launched its take on the beef patty in Europe in April, and Unilever took over Dutch plant-based meat producer The Vegetarian Butcher in late 2018. Burger King is rolling out a Beyond Meat option US-wide, and McDonald's is testing its own vegan burger.

  • Large fields of soy are seen near the city of Santarem in the Brazilian state of Para

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Not all positive

    Industrialized soy crops have been flagged as a contributing factor to widespread deforestation. As Brussels-based environment group Fern points out, more than 1 million square kilometers of land are used to grow soy, almost three times the size of Germany. Only a very small percentag of this, however, is used in meat alternatives. Most goes to animal feed.

  • Packages of Beyond Meat brand in a supermarket freezer

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Health food?

    There are also nutritional concerns about these highly processed foods. Leading brands can have more than double the saturated fat and as much as seven times the amount of sodium as a lean beef burger. And environmental groups are worried about Impossible Burger's inclusion of GMO yeast, which adds a meaty flavor. Excessive consumption has been linked to cancer — but that goes for real meats too.

  • A plate full of white sausage and pretzel in Bavaria (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Today's special: Quorn tubes

    In Europe, meat alternatives may soon have to be sold as "discs," "tubes" and "slabs" as opposed to burgers, sausages and steaks. The EU Parliament's agriculture committee recently backed a move to ban producers of vegetarian food from using terms that usually describe meat. The full parliament will vote on the measure after the EU elections in late May.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


Sour grapes: Climate change pushing wine regions farther north

Global warming is fast becoming a concern for the wine industry. But while traditional wine-growing regions might only yield raisins in 30 years' time, other areas around the world are starting to embrace viticulture. (01.08.2019)  

In French vineyards, taste of a climate-changed future

Volatile weather is forcing changes that could reshape the very nature of France's fabled vineyards - and even affect the flavor of the wine itself. On the island of Corsica, winemakers are already adapting. (22.09.2016)  

IPCC report: The world gets hungrier, but the land is exhausted – from us and from climate change

The UN's scientific body on climate change highlights in a new report the strong connection between land use and climate change. A radical change in the food system is key to people's livelihoods and health worldwide. (08.08.2019)  

Patents on plants: Is the sellout of genes a threat to farmers and global food security?

The number of property claims on plants by companies is rising. This can have dramatic consequences for farmers around the globe, as a case in India shows. (03.09.2019)  

Do vegans help prevent climate change?

If you want to save the world, go veggie seems to be the motto. But even though dietary decisions are proven to reduce CO2 emissions, young Germans are still eating a lot of meat. (12.08.2019)  

Wind farms: climate protection vs. nature protection

Our warming world needs alternatives to polluting fossil fuels. Wind energy is part of the solution, but how bad are wind turbines for nature? (22.08.2019)  

Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

Demand for meat-free foods is up — 23% in the US last year alone, according to The Good Food Institute. But can plant-based alternatives replace classic burgers and sausages, and are they really better for the climate? (29.05.2019)  

Gradually making conventional farming more eco-friendly  

Portugal l Klimaaktivistin Greta Thunberg erreicht Lissabon

Greta Thunberg docks in Portugal ahead of COP25 in Madrid 03.12.2019

The teenage Swedish climate activist has arrived in Lisbon after making her second boat trip across the Atlantic in four months. She is expected to attend a demonstration at the COP25 climate conference in Madrid.

Deutschland | Wetter Hitzewelle | Thermometer mit 40 Grad

UN: 2010s the hottest decade on record 03.12.2019

Each of the previous four decades have been hotter than the last, and the past decade is set to continue that trend, according to a new UN report. 2019 could be the second-warmest year on record.

A worker walks past a COP 25 logo at IFEMA Convention Center, ahead of the 2019 U.N. climate change conference (COP 25) in Madrid

COP25 summit eyes the nitty-gritty in climate talks 02.12.2019

Thanks, in part, to Greta Thunberg's activism, combating climate change is now at the top of the global agenda. But environmentalists doubt much progress will be made in Madrid as the climate conference kicks off.

