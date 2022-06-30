 Spain: The sunken village | Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People | DW | 07.07.2022

Focus on Europe

Spain: The sunken village

Water shortages in spring make for a tourist attraction at Alto Lindoso reservoir. An old village becomes temporarily accessible again.

Watch video 04:58

Severe droughts reveal sunken relics of the past 17.06.2022

As the climate crisis intensifies droughts from Iraq to Spain to the US, remnants of past towns and societies have reemerged from receding waters.