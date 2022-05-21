Spain: The end of 'dwarf bullfighting'?

They’re often dressed up as clowns, and their shows are controversial. Organizations promoting equality for short-statured people want to see dwarf bullfighting shows banned. Critics believe these performances make a mockery of people with achondroplasia, a genetic condition. They say it’s undignified. But the dwarf toreros want to keep performing. They say arena shows are fun and without them, their livelihood is at stake. They view a prohibition as a form of discrimination. A report by Norman Striegel.