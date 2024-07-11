Spain struggling with the aftermath of devastating floods

CatastropheSpainSpain struggling with the aftermath of devastating floodsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheSpainKristina Böker11/07/2024November 7, 2024Flooding has killed over 200 people in Spain. This extreme weather is said to be a consequence of human-caused climate change. The weather phenomenon responsible is called “Dana”, comparable to a Caribbean hurricane or an Asian typhoon.https://p.dw.com/p/4mV6zAdvertisement