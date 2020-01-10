 Spain: Storm Gloria kills 4, disrupts travel | News | DW | 21.01.2020

News

Spain: Storm Gloria kills 4, disrupts travel

A storm raging through much of eastern Spain has claimed at least four lives, with strong winds and record waves causing many public services to close. Alicante Airport has also been shut, disrupting over 200 flights.

man looks at sea waves during the storm Gloria on Barceloneta beach (Reuters/N. Doce)

Four people have died as strong winds and heavy snowfall battered parts of Spain on Sunday and Monday, according to officials.

More than 30 Spanish provinces are on high alert and parts of southern France are expecting the poor weather to arrive soon. Valencia on the Mediterranean coast and the Balearic Islands, including Mallorca, bore the brunt of Monday's storm.

Read more: Climate risk: Insuring against the inevitable

Waves of over 8 meters (26 feet) in height were spotted by port authorities in Valencia on Monday, a new record.

Two people died of hypothermia near Valencia, while in Avila a man died when roof tiles hit his head after they were dislodged by strong winds.

Another man was killed by a vehicle on a snowbound road in Asturias, Reuters news agency reported.

Strong winds in Valencia (AFP/J. Jordan)

Strong winds battered Valencia

Alicante Airport shuts down

Catalonia's regional government has banned outdoor activities in Girona and Barcelona, while Alicante Airport has been forced to temporarily close, disrupting more than 200 flights.

Read more: How to reduce risks from mega-storms?

Wind speed in parts of eastern Spain reached 115 kilometers per hour on Monday (about 70 miles per hour). Schools and other public services were largely closed.

The storm is not expected to let up until at least Wednesday. Spain has suffered an unusually harsh winter, with several killed at the end of last year in similarly extreme weather.

  • People cool down in the fountains of the Trocadero gardens in Paris

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Record-setting heat waves

    The summer of 2019 saw heat records in Europe broken across the continent. In July, Germany recorded its highest temperature ever at 42.6 C (108 F). France broke its heat record twice in 2019, the highest temperature measuring 46.C (114.8 F) in July. Climate change increases the frequency of heat waves.

  • Tourists under arches next to the flooded St Mark's Square

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Venice under water

    In November 2019, the Italian archipelago city of Venice experienced multiple flooding events and the high water mark of 1.5 meters was reached three times in one week for the first time in recorded history. Projected sea level rise due to climate change could make these events more likely in the future.

  • A wildfire rages on Gran Canaria

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Wildfires burning Spain

    The same heat wave that brought record temperatures to France sparked the worst wildfires to hit Spain in 20 years. On the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, wildfires in August decimated a national park on the popular tourist island. Hotter temperatures and drier air due to climate change increase the risk of fires.

  • Dried out trees in the Black Forest

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    German forests dying

    A combination of drought, storms and extreme heat is depleting Germany's forests. According to BDF, a forest advocacy group, in Germany, more than 1 million established trees have died since 2018. "These are no longer single unusual weather events. That is climate change," said a BDF representative.

  • People mourning the 'death' of a glacier in Switzerland

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Disappearing glaciers in the Alps

    A glacier on the Italian side of Mont Blanc experienced accelerated melting in 2019. And enthusiasts held a "funeral" for the Pizol glacier in the Swiss Alps, which has almost completely disappeared. Scientists say climate change accelerates glacial melting in the Alps.

  • Dried out earth

    How is climate change affecting Europe?

    Drought affecting food production

    Two consecutive years of drought in Germany have hit farmers hard. In 2018, record drought caused major crop failures, and heat waves in 2019 also damaged crops. "Climate change means more frequent droughts and extreme weather events in Germany,"said German Weather Service Vice President Paul Becker.


ed/cmk (Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

