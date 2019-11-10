Spain: Socialists take lead in general election, exit polls show

Spain's ruling socialist PSOE party took an early lead in Sunday's general election but will come up short of a majority, exit polls showed shortly after polling stations closed.

An exit poll conducted by public television RTVE showed the PSOE securing 27.3% of the vote, followed by the conservative People's Party (PP) with 20.1%.

The far-right Vox party was on track to take third place, more than doubling its seats in parliament since the last general election in April, RTVE reported.

Some 37 million people were eligible to cast their votes in the latest election, although official figures showed voter turnout was low. Just over 56% of voters had cast their ballots by 6:00 p.m. (1700 GMT), according to the Interior Ministry — down from the 60.7% recorded at the same time during the vote in April.

Catalonia in focus

Much of the campaigns in the run-up to Sunday's vote focused on the heightened tensions over the independence movement in the northeastern region of Catalonia.

A new wave of protests erupted in the region after nine separatist leaders were sentenced to prison for their role in the 2017 independence referendum, which was ruled illegal.

Vox party leader Abascal vowed "drastic solutions" to end the Catalan crisis, including suspending the region's autonomy

The recent demonstrations, some of which saw violent unrest, led to a boost in support for the far-right, with Vox vowing to take a tough stance against secessionists. The far-right party also supports harsher regulations against immigration.

Shortly after casting his ballot in Madrid, Vox party leader Santiago Abascal said he hoped "the election serves to reinforce Spanish unity."

Vox entered Spain's parliament for the first time after the April election, marking the first time a far-right party entered the legislature in four decades.

Political stalemate

The last general election in April also saw the Socialists win the most votes, but fall short of a majority. Attempts by acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to secure support from other parties to form a government subsequently failed, prompting him to call an election.

Opinion polls ahead of Sunday's vote indicated that the results would not be enough to break Spain's political stalemate.

Since 2015, Spain has struggled to put stable governments together with support for newer, smaller parties chipping away at majorities once held by the Socialists and the PP.

rs/stb (AP, Reuters, dpa)

