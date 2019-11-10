Spain: Socialists take lead in election while far-right Vox surges

Initial results put the Socialists ahead in Spain's general election, but falling short of a majority for the second time this year. Tensions over Catalonia dominated campaigns, prompting a surge for the far-right.
Spain's ruling Socialists party took an early lead in Sunday's general election but is likely to come up short of a majority, preliminary results showed.
With over 60% of the vote counted, acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's center-left PSOE party were on track to secure 124 seats — on par with the 123 they secured in April, but coming up far short of the 176 seats needed for a majority in the lower house of parliament.
The conservative People's Party (PP) saw a boost in support compared to the election earlier this year, taking 83 seats in the 350-seat parliament.
The far-right Vox party was on track to take third place with 52 seats, more than doubling its seats in parliament since the last general election in April.
Some 37 million people were eligible to cast their votes in the latest election, although official figures showed voter turnout was lower than earlier this year.
The Interior Ministry put voter turnout at 69.46%, — down from the record 71.76% during the general election in April.
Catalonia in focus
Much of the campaigns in the run-up to Sunday's vote focused on the heightened tensions over the independence movement in the northeastern region of Catalonia.
A new wave of protests erupted in the region after nine separatist leaders were sentenced to prison for their role in the 2017 independence referendum, which was ruled illegal.
Vox party leader Abascal vowed "drastic solutions" to end the Catalan crisis, including suspending the region's autonomy
The recent demonstrations, some of which saw violent unrest, led to a boost in support for the far-right, with Vox vowing to take a tough stance against secessionists. The far-right party also supports harsher regulations against immigration.
Shortly after casting his ballot in Madrid, Vox party leader Santiago Abascal said he hoped "the election serves to reinforce Spanish unity."
Vox entered Spain's parliament for the first time after the April election, marking the first time a far-right party entered the legislature in four decades.
Political stalemate
The last general election in April also saw the Socialists win the most votes, but fall short of a majority. Attempts by acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to secure support from other parties to form a government subsequently failed, prompting him to call an election.
Opinion polls ahead of Sunday's vote indicated that the results would not be enough to break Spain's political stalemate.
Since 2015, Spain has struggled to put stable governments together with support for newer, smaller parties chipping away at majorities once held by the Socialists and the PP.
rs/stb (AP, Reuters, dpa)
