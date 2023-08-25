  1. Skip to content
Spain: Soccer chief Rubiales says won't quit over kiss furor

August 25, 2023

The president of the Spanish Soccer Federation, Luis Rubiales, has said he will not resign after kissing a player on the lips after the Women's World Cup Final.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VZaa
Luis Rubiales
Image: Gabriel Bouys/picture alliance/La Nacion/ZUMA Press

Spanish football chief Rubiales on Friday said he would not resign over his unsolicited kiss on the mouth of player Jenni Hermoso during celebrations after Spain's Women's World Cup win.

Rubiales was speaking at an emergency meeting of the federation's general assembly.

 "I will not resign, I will not resign, I will not resign," Rubiales repeated at the meeting.

Hermoso herself has said in statement that such acts "should never go unpunished," and government ministers, players and coaches have also demanded he step down.

The incident occured while Rubiales was handing the team their medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final on Sunday in Sydney, Australia.

On Thursday FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against him.

tj/rc (AFP, Reuters)

