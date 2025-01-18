Spain: Ski lift incident injures dozens, two seriously

A ski lift malfunction in the Spanish Pyrenees has injured several vacationers, some very seriously. Dozens more skiers were rescued by emergency services crews as they dangled high above the slopes.

A ski lift accident in the Spanish Pyrenees injured at least 30 people on Saturday and left dozens more trapped for hours some 15 meters (50 feet) above slopes in the resort town of Astun in the country's northern Aragon region.

Aragon's regional emergency services reported that 10 individuals had to be hospitalized after they were apparently thrown from lifts due to equipment failure. Two of the 10 were said to be very seriously injured.

Though the cause of the incident is unknown, eyewitnesses said, "It's like a cable came off, the chairs bounced and people were thrown off."

Others reported that pieces had fallen off the lift, noting that several of those injured may have been hit by falling metal parts.

Images posted on social media showed a number of skiers lying in the snow below the lift. Spain's Guardia Civil posted video of its crews in action.

Spanish prime minister says shocked by incident

Several helicopters were dispatched to the site in an effort to transport the injured to hospitals as well as to rescue those trapped above the slopes.

No information was given as to the nationalities of those affected.

Psychologists were quickly sent to the scene to aid traumatized skiiers.

Aragon's regional president, Jorge Azcon, immediately traveled to the site, while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took to social media to express his "shock," saying his thoughts and prayers were with those affected.

Several injured skiiers were quickly transported to regional hospitals for treatment Image: Verónica Lacasa/EUROPA PRESS/dpa/picture alliance

js/rm (AP, dpa)