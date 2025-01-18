  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Israel and the crisis in the Middle EastTrump inaugurationGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
CatastropheEurope

Spain: Ski lift incident injures dozens, two seriously

January 18, 2025

A ski lift malfunction in the Spanish Pyrenees has injured several vacationers, some very seriously. Dozens more skiers were rescued by emergency services crews as they dangled high above the slopes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4pKRZ
The base of a ski lift in the Spanish resort town of Astun
The exact cause of Saturday's accident is not yet known but equipment failure is said to have been the issue Image: Verónica Lacasa/EUROPA PRESS/dpa/picture alliance

A ski lift accident in the Spanish Pyrenees injured at least 30 people on Saturday and left dozens more trapped for hours some 15 meters (50 feet) above slopes in the resort town of Astun in the country's northern Aragon region.

Aragon's regional emergency services reported that 10 individuals had to be hospitalized after they were apparently thrown from lifts due to equipment failure. Two of the 10 were said to be very seriously injured.

Though the cause of the incident is unknown, eyewitnesses said, "It's like a cable came off, the chairs bounced and people were thrown off."

Others reported that pieces had fallen off the lift, noting that several of those injured may have been hit by falling metal parts.

Images posted on social media showed a number of skiers lying in the snow below the lift. Spain's Guardia Civil posted video of its crews in action.

Spanish prime minister says shocked by incident

Several helicopters were dispatched to the site in an effort to transport the injured to hospitals as well as to rescue those trapped above the slopes.

No information was given as to the nationalities of those affected. 

Psychologists were quickly sent to the scene to aid traumatized skiiers.

Aragon's regional president, Jorge Azcon, immediately traveled to the site, while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took to social media to express his "shock," saying his thoughts and prayers were with those affected.

Emergency workers roll a gurney near a rescue helicopter in Astun, Spain, while a snowcat and more first responders can be seen in the background
Several injured skiiers were quickly transported to regional hospitals for treatmentImage: Verónica Lacasa/EUROPA PRESS/dpa/picture alliance

js/rm (AP, dpa)