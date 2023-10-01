  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Slovakia election
Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
CatastropheSpain

Spain: Several killed in Murcia nightclub fire

October 1, 2023

Emergency services in Murcia said at least several were killed and more remain missing after the nightclub fire. The Spanish city declared a three-day morning period.

https://p.dw.com/p/4X15h
A firefighter walks towards the flames in Murcia in a screengrab obtained from a handout video
Emergency services were looking into the cause of the blazeImage: Murcia Firefighters/REUTERS

A fire broke out in a nightclub in Spain's southeastern city of Murcia in the early hours of Sunday, killing at least nine people and injuring four others.

The city council of Murcia first announced the then ongoing blaze, saying 12 fire engines and 40 firefighters were hard at work to put it out.

Jose Ballesta, the mayor of Murcia, said it broke out at around 6am (0400 GMT). He announced at around 10am on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that the fire was extinguished.

The death toll is likely to increase, as some patrons are still missing.

Search for survivors continues

The mayor later declared three days of mourning for the victims, canceling all events scheduled for Sunday.

"We are devastated," he said on Spanish TV channel 24h, adding that rescuers were still searching for other victims. Ballesta also said emergency services were trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Photos shared by the city council and the mayor showed charred bits of a building, believed to have housed the nightclub, with emergency services standing outside.

rmt/dj (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Special police forces surround an armored vehicle near the Interior Ministry building in Ankara

Turkey: 'Terrorists' attack Interior Ministry in Ankara

ConflictsOctober 1, 2023
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigerian interviewee speaks into DW microphone

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

Nigeria: Economic woes curb Independence Week celebrations

BusinessOctober 1, 202302:56 min
More from Africa

Asia

Quinwen Zheng won gold for China in the women's singles tennis

Asian Games: Five talking points so far

Asian Games: Five talking points so far

SportsSeptember 30, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Katharina Schulze and Ludwig Hartmann smiling, holding their election program

Germany: Greens stay bullish despite attacks in Bavaria

Germany: Greens stay bullish despite attacks in Bavaria

PoliticsSeptember 30, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Former Prime Minister Robert Fico speaking on election night while outside a polling station

Slovakia election: Strongman Robert Fico's return to power

Slovakia election: Strongman Robert Fico's return to power

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

A demonstrator dressed as Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holds up a bone saw outside the White House in Washington.

The Khashoggi murder 5 years later: Has the world moved on?

The Khashoggi murder 5 years later: Has the world moved on?

PoliticsOctober 1, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Two bearded Sikh men

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

Canada's Sikhs under pressure amid row with India

SocietySeptember 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A canoe crosses the Rio Negro, whose dry banks border the picture on the left and right.

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Brazil: Dramatic drought in the Amazon

Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 30, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage