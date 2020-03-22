 Spain sentences 9 to prison for fixing a La Liga football match | News | DW | 24.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Spain sentences 9 to prison for fixing a La Liga football match

Former executives, players and businessmen will all spend time behind bars after being convicted of throwing a top flight football game. It's the first time Spain has sentenced people to prison for such crimes.

Fußball Real Betis Spieler Antonio Amaya (Getty Images/G. A. Moreno)

A Spanish court on Friday issued prison sentences for corruption to five former directors of La Liga club Osasuna and two former Real Betis players.

Osasuna's former managing director Angel Vizcay received the heaviest punishment by the court in the region of Navarra, being sentenced to eight years and eight months. He was found guilty of misappropriation of funds, falsification of accounts and sporting corruption.

Read more:   Coronavirus: When will Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 restart?

Antonio Amaya (pictured at top of story) and Xavi Torres were both given one-year sentences after accepting money to influence the outcomes of two matches at the tail end of the 2013-14 season. The pair were playing for already-relegated Betis at the time and accepted the bribes from Osasuna executives to aid their bid for survival in the Spanish top flight.

Xavi Torres (Getty Images/D. Ramos)

Xavi Torres was with Bettis between 2013 and 2016

The court declared that former Osasuna executives paid Amaya and Torres to encourage them to beat Real Valladolid, a game Betis won 4-3, in the penultimate match and then lose against Osasuna, which they duly did, in the last match of the season.

Police officers and Red Cross members help injured supporters in a torrent of people during their Spanish Liga Primera Division soccer match between Osasuna and Betis played at the El Sadar stadium, in Pamplona, northern Spain, 18 May 2014. (picture-alliance/dpa)

Around 60 supporters were also injured at the match in question, when a barrier collapsed in the standing section and many of them fell forward onto the pitch

Two real estate agents were also convicted for falsifying documents and were sentenced to nine months in prison.

jsi/msh (Reuters, AP)

Each evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

 

Related content

Deutschland Computerspielemesse Gamescom 2019 in Köln

Esports keeps the lights on, as COVID-19 shuts down global sports 22.03.2020

An esports tournament in Berlin was still held remotely, after measures to slow the spread of coronavirus shuttered the arena. Formula One also sought to move racing to online, to fill the massive void in sports.

Fußballspieler Paul Pogba

Will Mr Nice transform French football? 16.09.2019

French Ligue 1 club Nice have been taken over by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe. More proof that France is edging closer to the English and Italian model and away from the German and Spanish, but will it work?

Advertisement