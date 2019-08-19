 Spain sends naval ship to rescue migrants stranded off Italy | News | DW | 20.08.2019

News

Spain sends naval ship to rescue migrants stranded off Italy

Spain has said it will respond to a "humanitarian emergency" by sending a naval ship to escort a migrant rescue boat from the coast of Italy's Lampedusa to the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Italien Lampedusa | Rettungsschiff Open Arms | Flüchtlinge springen ins Meer (Reuters/G. Mangiapane)

The Spanish government Tuesday said it was sending a naval ship to rescue migrants who have been stranded for 19 days off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa. 

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a statement that the Audaz warship would depart from the southern Spanish port of Rota on Tuesday afternoon.

The migrant rescue boat, operated by Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms, is thought to be carrying more than 80 migrants. The NGO said Tuesday that migrants have been jumping from the ship in a desperate attempt to reach the shore. 

Read more: Spain invites stranded migrants to disembark in Majorca or Menorca

Matteo Salvini, Italy's hard-line anti-migrant interior minister,  has refused port access to the ship. The rescue vessel has been anchored since Thursday within swimming distance land on Lampedusa. 

According to Sanchez's statement, the vessel's arrival in Lampedusa is not expected until Friday. It will then escort the Proactiva Open Arms rescue ship to Palma on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

"After analyzing various options, the Spanish government ... considers this is the most suitable" for "the humanitarian emergency on board the Open Arms," said the statement Tuesday afternoon.

'Incomprehensible' decision 

Earlier on Tuesday, Proactiva Open Arms criticized the offer by the Spanish government and said the migrants were in no condition to make the 1,000-kilometer (600 mile) voyage from Lampedusa to the Balearic Islands.

"After 18 days of deadlock, Italy and Spain seem to have reached an agreement designating Mallorca as a landing port. This decision seems totally incomprehensible to us," Proactiva Open Arms said in a statement.

"While our boat is 800 meters off the coast of Lampedusa, European states are asking a small NGO like ours to face ... three days of sailing in harsh weather conditions," it added.

There were initially 147 migrants on board the vessel, butsome were evacuated for medical care and all minors were allowed to disembark.

Watch video 01:42

Migrant ship NGO refuses offer to dock in Spain

wmr    (AP/ AFP)

Italy's Salvini allows unaccompanied minors off migrant ship

After more than two weeks, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has allowed 27 minors to disembark a migrant rescue vessel. Others on board have not been authorized to leave the boat. (17.08.2019)  

Spain invites stranded migrants to disembark in Majorca or Menorca

The Spanish government has offered rescue boat 'Open Arms' to dock in one of the Balearic Island ports. The invite comes a day after the charity vessel declined to disembark in Algeciras, citing an emergency on board. (18.08.2019)  

Related content

Italien Flüchtlinge auf dem Rettungsschiff Open Arms vor Lampedusa

Migrant ship NGO refuses offer to dock in Spain 19.08.2019

Desperate migrants aboard the Open Arms try to swim to the Italian shore – after Italy refuses to let them enter for two weeks. But the NGO that owns the ship says the six-day journey to Spain would be a humanitarian catastrophe.

Spanien Rettungsschiff Open Arms mit geretteten Flüchtlingen

Spain invites stranded migrants to disembark in Majorca or Menorca 18.08.2019

The Spanish government has offered rescue boat 'Open Arms' to dock in one of the Balearic Island ports. The invite comes a day after the charity vessel declined to disembark in Algeciras, citing an emergency on board.

Italien Lampedusa | Rettungsschiff Open Arms | Ankunft Minderjährige

Italy's Salvini allows unaccompanied minors off migrant ship 17.08.2019

After more than two weeks, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has allowed 27 minors to disembark a migrant rescue vessel. Others on board have not been authorized to leave the boat.

