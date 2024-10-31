Spain: Rescuers seek survivors, bodies, after floods

The death toll from massive flooding in Spain's Valencia region is likely to rise as rescue teams search debris, officials say. They say many are missing after the once-in-a-generation deluge submerged whole towns.

Some 1,000 Spanish troops, alongside police and firefighters, have begun searching through debris in the Valencia region after massive floods killed at least 95 people and left many others missing in Spain's southeast.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who has called three days of national mourning, is to head to the region on Thursday.

The disaster was the deadliest of its kind in the country since 1973, with up to a year's rain falling in the region in a matter of hours.

Scientists have warned that such extreme weather events are becoming more intense, longer and more frequent because of human-induced climate change.

Power outages, no drinking water

On Thursday morning, tens of thousands of homes still lacked electricity and drinking water, while hundreds of cars and trucks swept along by the water masses littered the streets.

Authorities said Paiporta, in the Valencia suburbs, suffered the most deaths, with about 40 people falling victim to the floods.

Six of those who died there were in a home for the elderly, Spanish broadcaster RTVE said.

Several rivers overflowed their banks amid torrential rainfail Image: Gregorio Marrero/AP Photo/dpa/picture alliance

Officials in the Valencia region, where at least 92 were killed, said survivors were being sheltered in temporary accommodation such as fire stations. They said, however, that the death toll in the region will rise as more bodies are found.

Two women died in the Castilla-La Mancha region southeast of Madrid also died, while a British national was killed in Andalusia.

Condolences from PM, king

Prime Minister Sanchez expressed his condolences in a televised address on Wednesday, saying "All of Spain weeps with all of you ... We won't abandon you."

He said the disaster could not be considered over and that "we will deploy all the necessary resources for as long as necessary so that we can recover from this tragedy."

King Felipe VI said he was "devastated" by the disaster and offered "heartfelt condolences" to families of the victims.

Valencia regional government chief Carlos Mazon has rejected criticism that the population was warned too late about the coming floods, saying alerts were issued as early as Sunday.

The regional government had been criticized for not sending out flood warnings to people's mobile phones until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, when flooding in some areas had already begun.

