Neymar had been in court to face a trial over alleged irregularities involving his transfer to Barcelona in 2013Image: Joan Mateu Parra/AP Photo/picture alliance
SportsSpain

Spain: Prosecutors drop fraud charges against Neymar

9 minutes ago

The Brazilian soccer star had been facing a potential prison sentence over alleged fraud surrounding his 2013 move to Barcelona.

Prosecutors in Spain withdrew corruption and fraud charges against soccer star Neymar on Friday.

The Brazilian international who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain was on trial with eight others on charges related to his transfer from Santos to Barcelona nine years ago.

But in a dramatic move on Friday, the prosecutor announced the "withdrawal of the charges against all the accused and for all the allegations" they had faced.

Brazilian investment firm DIS claimed that it owned 40% of the rights to Neymar's contract, and that it lost out on its rightful cut from the deal because the value of the transfer was undersold to them.

Prosecutors were seeking a two-year prison sentence and a fine of €10 million ($9.8 million) from the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

