 Spain: Police rescue hundreds of dogs from illegal puppy farms | News | DW | 23.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Spain: Police rescue hundreds of dogs from illegal puppy farms

The family-run operation was conducted on the outskirts of Madrid, where the dogs were found in dire conditions. Authorities said they found the corpses of two dogs.

Dogs in Spain (picture-alliance/dpa/ZB/J. Kalaene)

Spanish police arrested five people on Thursday in connection with caging 270 puppies in distressing conditions and selling them illegally across the peninsular.

The arrests followed a raid on two family-run puppy farms on the outskirts of Madrid, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported. Two of those taken into custody were veterinarians who allegedly helped make the illegal operation seem more legitimate, such as by fitting the dogs with microchips. 

The group of dogs rescued were mainly comprised of Chihuahuas and Pomeranians.

Read more: Web Summit 2019: Looking for the next tech top dogs

Officers also discovered two frozen dog corpses wrapped in newspaper. The breeders had cut some of the dogs' vocal cords, possibly to stop them from barking in order to help keep the operation under wraps.

The group had become one of Europe's largest wholesalers of Chihuahuas and Pomeranians, and sold dogs throughout Spain, using social media to promote the operation. Police believe the enterprise made in excess of €2 million ($2.22 million) in profits over the course of more than 10 years.

The dogs, many of which were found caged in cramped suburban basements, are now being taken care of by numerous animal charities.

  • German Jugendstil-inspired artist Thomas Theodor Heine painted this pug puppy in a plush single-seater in 1921 (Print & Coffee)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Siegfried'

    Pugs might have become an inner city dog du jour in recent years, but a century ago the short-muzzled breed was a much-loved pet among the aristocracy, with Queen Victoria in Great Britain having a legendary love for pugs. German Jugendstil-inspired artist Thomas Theodor Heine painted this pug puppy in a plush single-seater in 1921. Siegfried is of course a hit on Instagram.

  • A drawing in which a chaotic bevy of dogs, including some diverse breeds, invade the opulent Café Luitpold coffee house.(Dr.Paul und Diana Tauchner/Bastian Krack)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Dog invasion in Café Luitpold'

    Back in 1894, Thomas Theodor Heine illustrated a graphic canine comedy as a bevy of dogs of diverse breeds invade the opulent Café Luitpold coffee house in Munich. At the time, Heine was an illustrator for the satirical Munich magazine "Simplicissimus," where he employed a Jugendstil graphic style popularized by the likes of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. Dogs were often on the menu.

  • a Great Dane sleeps with its owner (Amit Elkayam, New York )

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Big Dog in a Big City'

    This was part of a series taken by Amit Elkayam, an Israeli photographer based in New York City, of a Great Dane named Hendrix (after Jimi Hendrix) who lives in New York with its owner, Kristina Justice. As "The New Yorker" magazine wrote of the series: "Hendrix takes on an almost human quality ... gathering to blow out candles on a birthday cake or primping for a night out."

  • porcelain model of a dog (Bayerisches Nationalmuseum/Bastian Krack)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Catherine the Great's favorite dog'

    The Russian Tsar Catherine the Great was also a great dog lover, especially of Italian greyhounds, with this companion canine (said to be called Zemira) allegedly her favorite. It was created in 1766 by the iconic German sculptor Johann Joachim Kändler — the most important modeler for the leading Meissen porcelain manufactory — based on a drawing sent to him from Moscow.

  • A sculpture in which Hercules subdues a fierce, multi-headed canine (Bayerisches Nationalmuseum/Bastian Krack)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Hercules and Cerberus'

    In Greek mythology, Cerberus is the three-headed hound from hell that guards the entrance to the Hades underworld. In a bid for immortality, Hercules manages to subdue and kidnaps the fierce, multi-headed canine for a night before returning him to the gates of hell. The classical terracotta sculpture by Roman Anton Boos is from 1779 and helped establish the German artist's growing artistic renown.

  • two dogs size each other up in an oil painting (Städtisches Museum Überlingen)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Poor dog, rich dog'

    This work painted in 1850-60 in Kingston upon Hull by the English artist Richard Dodd Widdas, and styled after another work by French portrait and animal painter, Alfred de Dreux (also known for "Pug Dog in an Armchair"), shows how dogs have also often reflected the class position of their owners.

  • a bronze of a a hunting dog that might be related to a Weimaraner (Bayerisches Nationalmuseum/Bastian Krack)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Hunting dog'

    The Dutch sculptor Hubert Gerhard created this bronze over 400 years ago in 1589. It depicts a hunting dog that might be related to a Weimaraner, a breed traditionally used by European royalty to hunt game. Though it was especially embraced in the early 1800s by the German aristocracy to hunt deer, wolves or boars, the breed is said to date to the 13th century and is related to the Bloodhound.

  • 1869 photograph of a man with a svelte dog in Nice(Bayerisches Nationalmuseum/Bastian Krack)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'August Sabac el Cher with dog'

    This early 1869 photograph of a man with a svelte dog in Nice, in what was then Italy, depicts August Sabac el Cher, an Afro-German who was "given" to Prince Albert of Prussia when he was in Egypt as a boy. Taken by Numa Blanc, official photographer of the court of Wilhelm I, we might assume that August was enjoying the company of a Borzoi, or Russian wolfhound, then popular with the royals.

    Author: Stuart Braun


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany slammed over rise in animal testing

The number of mice and dogs involved in experiments rose last year, the latest figures show. Despite promises to eliminate animal testing, animal welfare groups said the German government is "miles away" from its goal. (19.12.2019)  

Kangaroos slaughtered in Australia for pet food exports

Environmentalists say the Australian government is sanctioning the brutal slaughter of kangaroos — mainly for dog food — rendering the iconic species endangered in some states. (18.12.2019)  

Pug compensation battle opens at German court

A German city seized a pug from an indebted family and sold her on eBay, but her new owner soon noticed the dog had an eye infection and had to pay for the surgery. A court will now decide if the city owes compensation. (13.11.2019)  

Trump honors IS-fighting dog Conan at the White House

Conan was injured as it helped track down "Islamic State" leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria last month. The dog was honored by the US president, his wife Melania and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House. (25.11.2019)  

Puppy love: Canine loyalty, friendship and status explored in new exhibition

From cuddly pugs to hunting dogs and three-headed canines guarding the gates of hell, to the storied pets of David Bowie, Queen Elizabeth II and Catherine the Great, "Loyal Friends" celebrates our puppy obsession. (28.11.2019)  

Fears over German sausages as safety checks 'to be reduced'

Consumer watchdogs and the German Food Ministry are arguing over new safety reforms, following deaths linked to bacteria-ridden sausages. The organization Foodwatch says the plans will mean fewer health inspections. (14.12.2019)  

Germany: Chemnitz woman admits to poisoning dog food

A woman is being investigated for violating the Animal Welfare Act after admitting to leaving out poisoned dog food. Police are aware of one dog that ate food containing hidden razor blades. (07.11.2019)  

'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

An exhibition at Munich's Bavarian National Museum explores how the enduring and complex connection between canine and humankind has been reflected in art and culture from antiquity to today. (28.11.2019)  

Related content

Ausstellung Bayerisches Nationalmuseum Treue Freunde Hunde und Menschen

Puppy love: Canine loyalty, friendship and status explored in new exhibition 28.11.2019

From cuddly pugs to hunting dogs and three-headed canines guarding the gates of hell, to the storied pets of David Bowie, Queen Elizabeth II and Catherine the Great, "Loyal Friends" celebrates our puppy obsession.

Pitbull Tierheim

Brazilian police bust international dog-fighting ring 17.12.2019

Police said one pit bull that had died fighting was served as barbeque to spectators and another dog urinated blood. Photos and video footage showed malnourished animals with bloody gouges.

Rauhhaardackel

'Puppy dog eyes' developed to manipulate humans 18.06.2019

A new scientific study suggests that dogs have evolved to raise their eyebrows to ensnare human empathy. This could be either to emulate babies or to show people the whites of their eyes.

Advertisement