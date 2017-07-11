Spain: Parliament passes law legalizing assisted suicide

Spanish lawmakers on Thursday passed a law to legalize euthanasia and assisted suicide for people with severe and incurable illnesses who want to end their suffering.

The ruling passed the lower house of parliament with 202 votes in favor and 141 against and 2 abstentions.

"Today we are a more humane, just and freer country. The euthanasia law, widely demanded by society, finally becomes a reality," Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Twitter.

The legislation allows medical staff to intentionally end a life to relieve suffering, known as euthanasia, and assisted suicide, meaning the patient carries out the procedure.

Mercy-killing was punishable with up to 10 years in prison under Spanish law.

Far-right parties and religious groups strongly oppose the new legislation. The Vox party said it would challenge the law before the country's constitutional court.

Supporting and opposing groups reportedly protested outside the parliament during the debate.

