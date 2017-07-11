Spain pardons 9 Catalan separatist leaders 

The Spanish government on Tuesday announced that it would pardon nine Catalan separatists jailed for sedition and misuse of public funds for their role in the region's 2017 independence referendum, which had been deemed unconstitutional.

The men had been serving sentences ranging from nine to 13 years after after their 2019 convictions.

PM says pardons are for good of nation, not all agree

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, whose office confirmed that "the pardons for those convicted were approved," told Spaniards — more than 60% of whom disagree with the decision according to polls — that they were granted for the good of the nation.

He said the pardons would help turn the page, becoming the first step in resolving the wealthy northern industrial region's conflict with the central government in Madrid.

Nevertheless, it seems neither separatist Catalans were satisfied — saying the move did not go far enough and renewing calls for another independence referendum — nor conservatives in Madrid, who vowed to fight the decision in court.





js/wmr (AFP, Reuters)