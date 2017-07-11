Spain: Oil poisoning survivors threaten suicide at El Prado protest

Survivors of a mass canola oil poisoning which took place decades ago said that they had occupied Madrid's El Prado museum and would commit suicide within hours if the government did not respond to their demands.

However, online news site El Diario said that shortly after protesters arrived, police removed them from the scene.

"Six hours after the start of our presence here, we will start ingesting the pills," the protesters said around 11am local time (9am UTC) on the Twitter account belonging to Seguimos Viviendo, an association for victims of a case that caused thousands of fatalities in 1981.

The statement added the the Prado is "a global emblem of pride and visibility, and we also want global visibility."

'We have the necessary pills'

"We have the necessary pills to get the rest that you do not offer us," they said, as they threatened to broadcast their suicide live from the museum.

The group's demands included meeting with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and mediators by the end of October, and money to cover medical expenses for surviving victims of one of the world's biggest food poisoning scandals.

The group additionally said they had chosen the museum for their protest because culture had helped victims to cope.

"We have unfolded a sign in remembrance of the 40 years we have been victims, sick and abandoned by all the governments," a protester said, according to a video shown shared by newspaper El Pais.

Officers detain protesters

However, officers detained one person at the Retiro police station and another accompanied them, museum sources reported. Another person said that they were feeling unwell, and the other three were expected to appear in front of the press around noon, according to El Diario.

An additional 20 people gathered outside the museum while protests took place inside.

Thousands of people suffered lung diseases related to the consumption of processed rapeseed cooking oil. Thousands of others suffered lifelong injuries. Estimates of deaths related to the poisoning range from 800 up to 5,000. Local news outlet Cadena SER published a photo showing five protesters in front of the "Las Meninas" painting made by Diego Velazquez.

