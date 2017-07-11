Spain: Oil poisoning survivors threaten suicide at El Prado protest

Survivors of a mass canola oil poisoning which took place decades ago said that they had occupied Madrid's El Prado museum and would commit suicide within hours if the government did not respond to their demands.

However, online news site El Diario said that shortly after protesters arrived, police removed them from the scene.

"Six hours after the start of our presence here, we will start ingesting the pills," the protesters said on the Twitter account belonging to Seguimos Viviendo, an association for victims of a case that caused thousands of fatalities in 1981. The group name means "we live on" in English.

The statement added the the Prado is "a global emblem of pride and visibility, and we also want global visibility."

"We have the necessary pills to get the rest that you do not offer us," they said, as they threatened to broadcast their suicide live from the museum.

The statement demanded intervention from Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to help victims of one of the world's biggest food poisoning scandals.

Thousands of people suffered lung diseases related to the consumption of processed rapeseed cooking oil. Thousands of others suffered lifelong injuries. Estimates of deaths related to the poisoning range from 800 up to 3,000. Local news outlet Cadena SER published a photo showing five protesters in front of the "Las Meninas" painting made by Diego Velazquez.

lc/rt (Reuters)