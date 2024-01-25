Spain: Judge says Rubiales to face trial over World Cup kiss

A Spanish judge says former Spanish football president Luis Rubiales will face trial over the kiss he forced on World Cup star Jenni Hermoso.

An investigative judge in Spain has ruled that former Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales should face trial for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent at the Women's World Cup.

State prosecutors have accused Rubiales of sexual assault against Hermoso and for allegedly seeking to coerce her to support him publicly.

What the judge said

In a ruling that follows a preliminary investigation, Judge Francisco de Jorge concluded that the kiss "was not consensual and was a unilateral and unexpected move" by Rubiales.

The judge also said other officials, including the former team coach Jorge Vilda, should face trial for allegedly pressuring Hermoso to defend Rubiales in public — a step she refused to take.

rc/wmr (AFP, AP)