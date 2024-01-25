  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Germany
Law and JusticeSpain

Spain: Judge says Rubiales to face trial over World Cup kiss

January 25, 2024

A Spanish judge says former Spanish football president Luis Rubiales will face trial over the kiss he forced on World Cup star Jenni Hermoso.

https://p.dw.com/p/4bemV
Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso after Spain win the FIFA Womens World Cup 2023 final football match between Spain and England
The incident took place live in front of cameras after Spain beat England to win the Women's World Cup final Image: Richard Callis/ATP/picture alliance

An investigative judge in Spain has ruled that former Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales should face trial for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent at the Women's World Cup.

State prosecutors have accused Rubiales of sexual assault against Hermoso and for allegedly seeking to coerce her to support him publicly.

What the judge said

In a ruling that follows a preliminary investigation, Judge Francisco de Jorge concluded that the kiss "was not consensual and was a unilateral and unexpected move" by Rubiales.

The judge also said other officials, including the former team coach Jorge Vilda, should face trial for allegedly pressuring Hermoso to defend Rubiales in public — a step she refused to take.

rc/wmr (AFP, AP)