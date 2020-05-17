Spain gives last applause for medics as coronavirus cases fall

Hundreds of thousands of people across Spain took to their balconies to give a final round of applause for medical workers on Sunday.

Since March 14, people across Spain have been clapping and playing music from their windows and balconies every evening to honor those working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

With Spain's case numbers gradually falling and with lockdown measures slowly lifting, residents decided to do one last tribute.

"For a dignified end and so that the applause does not gradually end, we want to offer from our balconies this Sunday at 8 p.m. the best and longest honors to those who tirelessly protect us and who have slowed down the pandemic," said one message circulated online.

In some areas of the capital Madrid, people clapped for 25 minutes straight — much longer than the previous occasions.

Some also banged pots and pans in the street to protest against the government's strict lockdown measures.

Daily death toll dips below 100

Spain also hit a major milestone on Sunday, with the country's daily death toll dropping below 100 for the first time in two months.

The Health Ministry said that 87 people died due to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

With over 27,500 deaths and more than 230,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Spain is one of the countries hit the hardest by the pandemic.

Spain's doctors, nurses and paramedics have been particularly affected while working to treat COVID-19 patients. Over 50,000 medical workers have been infected with the virus while 35 of them have died.

The government has since started easing many lockdown restrictions, but announced that it will extend the country's state of emergency by another month.

As part of the latest measures, Spain's football league will be allowed to resume group training sessions on Monday.

