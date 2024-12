The founder of Spanish fashion brand Mango has died after falling off a cliff, according to Spanish media reports.

The founder of the Spanish fashion brand Mango, Isak Andic, died Saturday in an accident in Spain, the company said.

The businessman was hiking with his family in the mountains near Barcelona when he slipped and fell off a cliff, according to Spanish media reports.

More to follow...

