Spain floods: Valencia death toll mounts as EU offers help

10/30/2024 October 30, 2024 Germany 'deeply shocked,' offers help

The German government has offered support to Spain after severe and deadly flooding, a government spokesman says.

"We are in direct contact with the Spanish government to see if support from Germany is needed for this terrible disaster," Steffen Hebestreit said.

Hebestreit said the German government and Chancellor Olaf Scholz are "deeply shocked."

At least 63 people have been killed by the flooding the worst disaster of its type in Europe since 230 people died in deadly floods in Germany and Belgium in 2021.