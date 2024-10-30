Spain floods: Valencia death toll mounts as EU offers help

10/30/2024 October 30, 2024 Spanish kings expresses condolences and sadness

Spain’s King Felipe VI has voiced his desolation and worry about the situation in Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha, and Andalusia.

In a video posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the monarch said he had been in contact with local leaders, as well as Spain’s interior minister.

"The main thing is to express condolences and sadness for the loss of so many human lives. There has also been enormous destruction of infrastructure and material goods of very many people," said the king, speaking from the Gando Air Base in Gran Canaria.

"There are still difficulties accessing some, therefore there is still no complete information about the impact, about the scope of the effects, including the possible victims."

"In any case, it reassures me that all available wherewithal is available to the authorities, to the emergency services."