Spain floods: Valencia death toll mounts as EU offers help

10/30/2024 October 30, 2024 Railways hit by heavy rain

A landslide triggered by the heavy rainfall caused a high-speed train with nearly 300 people on board to derail near Malaga on its way to Madrid.

Although were 291 passengers on board, rail officials said none were hurt.

Spain's national rail operator, RENFE, also said it had suspended all rail services in the Valencia region "until the situation returns to normal for the safety of passengers."

Among the routes affected were the high-speed train service between Valencia city and Madrid, plus several commuter lines.