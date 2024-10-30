Spain floods: Valencia death toll mounts as EU offers help

Spain floods: Valencia death toll mounts as EU offers helpOctober 30, 2024
What you need to know
- Death toll stands at 52, mostly in the Valencia region
- Rail operator suspends services in affected areas after train derails
- The EU and several of its member states have offered to help Spain
Railways hit by heavy rain
A landslide triggered by the heavy rainfall caused a high-speed train with nearly 300 people on board to derail near Malaga on its way to Madrid.
Although were 291 passengers on board, rail officials said none were hurt.
Spain's national rail operator, RENFE, also said it had suspended all rail services in the Valencia region "until the situation returns to normal for the safety of passengers."
Among the routes affected were the high-speed train service between Valencia city and Madrid, plus several commuter lines.
Rescue operations under way
Speaking from Spain, DW reporter Nicole Ris said the devastation wreaked by the floods had exacerbated the challenge facing rescuers.
"Communications have broken down, streets, and motorways have been washed away," said Ris. "Bridges are gone because of these masses of water."
"They're trying to rescue people with helicopters and you can imagine that, while this is effective, it's slower than being able to access via streets through the towns with vehicles. This really is a problem for them."
Death toll of 52 expected to rise
At least 52 people have been killed as a result of Spain's flash flooding, with all but one of the fatalities reported so far in the southeastern region of Valencia.
The number is expected to rise after heavy rain roads and towns under water.
The "provisional number of dead is at 51 people", Valencia's regional emergency services wrote on X, adding that bodies were still being recovered and identified.
The rains also claimed a life in the Spanish community of Castilla-La Mancha, where an 88-year-old woman has died in Mira in Cuenca province.
rc/lo (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)