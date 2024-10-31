Spain floods: Death toll climbs as rescuers seek survivors

The death toll from massive flooding in Spain's Valencia region continues to rise as rescue teams search debris. Officials have said many are still missing after the extreme flash flooding submerged whole towns.

The death toll from flash floods in Spain has risen to at least 150 on Thursday as rescuers raced to find survivors.

Flash floods caused by heavy rains falling since Tuesday left a trail of destruction, and more bad weather was expected.

"The storms are not over yet," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned during a visit to Valencia, the worst hit area.

Authorities tell people to stay at home

Sanchez urged people in Valencia and Castellon provinces to stay home saying, "the most important thing is to save as many lives as possible."

Defense Minister Margarita Robles said many people were still missing without giving figures. She said finding them was the top priority of the day.

The disaster was the deadliest of its kind in the country since 1973, with up to a year's rain falling in the region in a matter of hours.

Scientists have warned that such extreme weather events are becoming more intense, longer and more frequent because of human-induced climate change.

Power outages, no drinking water

On Thursday morning, tens of thousands of homes still lacked electricity and drinking water, while hundreds of cars and trucks swept along by the water masses littered the streets.

Authorities said Paiporta, in the Valencia suburbs, suffered the most deaths, with about 40 people falling victim to the floods.

Six of those who died there were in a home for the elderly, Spanish broadcaster RTVE said.

Several rivers overflowed their banks amid torrential rainfail Image: Gregorio Marrero/AP Photo/dpa/picture alliance

Officials in the Valencia region said survivors were being sheltered in temporary accommodation such as fire stations. They said, however, that the death toll in the region will rise as more bodies are found.

Two women died in the Castilla-La Mancha region southeast of Madrid also died, while a British national was killed in Andalusia.

Condolences from PM, king

Sanchez expressed his condolences in a televised address on Wednesday, saying "All of Spain weeps with all of you ... We won't abandon you."

He said the disaster could not be considered over and that "we will deploy all the necessary resources for as long as necessary so that we can recover from this tragedy."

King Felipe VI said he was "devastated" by the disaster and offered "heartfelt condolences" to the families of the victims.

Valencia regional government chief Carlos Mazon has rejected criticism that the population was warned too late about the coming floods, saying alerts were issued as early as Sunday.

The regional government had been criticized for not sending out flood warnings to people's mobile phones until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, when flooding in some areas had already begun.

Football matches in Valencian postponed

All football matches scheduled in the Valencian region this weekend, including a clash between Real Madrid and Valencia, have been postponed, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said.

"It has been agreed to postpone matches that were to be played in professional and non-professional competitions, both in 11-a-side football and in indoor football [in the Valencia region]," it said.

Villarreal's home match against Rayo Vallecano was also suspended

A moment of silence for the flood victims will be held at matches this weekend in Spain.

