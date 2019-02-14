Spain: Far-right party Vox surges in polls ahead of election

Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) are set to win the most seats in next week's election, according to a poll released Sunday, but it's the likelihood of far-right party Vox almost doubling its representation that was the most striking from the survey.

Spanish daily El Pais released the data, ahead of next Sunday's vote, as citizens head to the ballot box for the fourth time in as many years.

The conservative People's Party (PP) are also set to make inroads, with the biggest losers set to be the recent additions to the political spectrum on the peninsula, Podemos and Ciudadanos.

Deadlock likely to continue

The forecast means that PSOE would win 121 seats, down marginally from 123.

Vox are set for significant gains, winning 46 seats, up from 24 after the last elections in April this year.

The poll, conducted by data research firm 40Db, showed PP likely to have 91 lawmakers, up from 66, while Ciudadanos would sink to 14, down from 57.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez from PSOE was forced to call the election after failing to form a government. But Sunday's poll would suggest the deadlock continuing, particularly as the Socialist leader has ruled out a coalition with PP, the party on course to finish second.

jsi/kl (Reuters, EFE, dpa)

