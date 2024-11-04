Spain faces spring water crisis

Nature and EnvironmentSpainSpain faces spring water crisisTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentSpainNorman Striegel in Figueres, Spain04/11/2024April 11, 2024In parts of Spain, the water level in reservoirs is already dangerously low for this time of year. Farmers fearing for their crops and livestock hope politicians will act quickly. But they've been told the necessary funds aren't available.https://p.dw.com/p/4eTIcAdvertisement