  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Donald TrumpMiddle East crisisDR Congo
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
CatastropheSpain

Spain: Explosion at Rheinmetall munitions factory injures 6

January 31, 2025

A fire had to be extinguished, and six men were injured after an explosion at a Rheinmetall ammunition factory in Spain. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

https://p.dw.com/p/4prEf
The Rheinmetall factory in Murcia
The explosion also started a forest fireImage: Dima/EUROPA PRESS/dpa/picture alliance

Six people were injured after an explosion at an ammunition factory in Spain on Thursday. Emergency services said one of them was in a serious condition.

Firefighters had to be called in to extinguish the fire.

The plant belongs to Rheinmetall Expal Munitions, a subsidiary of the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall.

It was located in Javali Viejo in the southeastern Murcia region in Spain. 

One injured seriously

The injured men, aged between 30 and 52 years old, suffered from head trauma, burns and smoke inhalation.

Emergency services said five of them were taken to hospitals in Murcia, and a sixth one was treated on site.

The factory produces artillery ammunition, mortar and medium-caliber rounds and rocket propulsion systems. Rheinmetall has not made a statement over the cause of the explosion.

The incident also sparked a forest fire in the industrial area, which spread across 2,000 square meters before being extinguished.

Rheinmetall has seven operation sites in Spain and the US and supplies weapons to over 60 countries. Ukraine is one of its biggest customers at the moment.

tg/zc (dpa, AFP)
 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Rheinmetall launches construction of ammunition plant in Germany

Rheinmetall launches construction of ammunition plant

Rheinmetall launches construction of ammunition plant

German arms company Rheinmetall is building a new factory to increase its production of ammunition, underscoring Europe's plans to increase weapons manufacturing while Russia's war in Ukraine continues.
BusinessFebruary 13, 202401:45 min
Armin Papperger seen surrounded by security officers

Rheinmetall assassination plan: Why is the company a target?

Rheinmetall assassination plan: Why is the company a target?

Unnamed sources have stated that Russia planned to assassinate a German arms manufacturing executive. Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger has been criticized for profiting from arms deliveries to Ukraine.
BusinessJuly 12, 2024
Rheinmetall are one of Europe's biggest arms manufacturers

Rheinmetall sponsorship gnaws away at Borussia Dortmund fans

Rheinmetall sponsorship gnaws away at Borussia Dortmund fans

Bundesliga football club Borussia Dortmund announced a three-year sponsorship deal with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall in May. Club members have launched a new bid to curtail the contract on moral grounds.
SportsNovember 27, 2024