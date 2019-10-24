 Spain exhumes former dictator Franco | News | DW | 24.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Spain exhumes former dictator Franco

Forty-four years after his death, the remains of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco are being exhumed from a vast mausoleum in the hills near Madrid and moved to a discreet grave close to the capital.

Watch video 01:46

Spanish authorities set to move dictator Franco's remains

The exhumation of General Francisco Franco is taking place on Thursday. The former dictator's remains are being taken from the mausoleum at the Valley of the Fallen complex outside Madrid and transferred to a discreet grave close to the capital.

The move comes after the late dictator's family lost a long-running legal battle over his resting place.   

The family wanted to either keep his remains in the Valley of the Fallen or have them moved to a family burial site in the Almudena Roman Catholic Cathedral, adjacent to the Royal Palace in central Madrid.

The reburial is being attended by close family. Justice Minister Dolores Delgado will be present in her role as "First Notary of the Kingdom."

Francisco Franco (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

Franco led a military dictatorship in Spain from 1939 until his death in 1975

A divisive figure

Franco led a military dictatorship in Spain from 1939 until his death in 1975. His rule was characterized by brutal political repression and he remains a polarizing political figure in the country.

Thousands of political prisoners and other people remain missing, four decades after his rule ended.

After Spain's transition to democracy in the 1970s, many members of Franco's regime were pardoned for their crimes in the name of national reconciliation. But these pardons have fostered resentment throughout the country. The Valley of the Fallen mausoleum, where Franco and many of the war dead are buried, is the most visible symbol of that resentment.

Topped by a 150-meter (500-feet) cross, the hillside basilica has attracted both tourists and right-wing sympathizers, with many on the left repulsed by the memorial, comparing it to a monument glorifying Hitler.

Watch video 01:11

Franco's terrible legacy

Country divided

Spain's socialists have long sought to turn the opulent mausoleum into a memorial for the roughly 50,000 people who died in Spain's civil war that lasted from 1936-1939.

In September 2018, Spain's Parliament voted in favor of the exhumation.

Some historians say that removing Franco's remains from the Valley of the Fallen would be a "step" toward normalization for Spain, a country which still has villages named "Caudillo" in honor of the dictator, and streets recalling senior figures within the Franco's regime.

But the longstanding debate over Franco's remains has deeply divided the country. The exhumation takes place just ahead of a general election on November 10.

Watch video 04:58

A far-right party plays kingmaker in Spain

sri/rt (AFP, AP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Spain's top court allows exhumation of Franco's remains

The Supreme Court ruling could possibly put an end to decades of controversy over the former dictator's burial place. Francisco Franco's rule, from 1939 to 1975, was characterized by brutal political repression. (24.09.2019)  

Franco homage to be dropped from Spanish town

Guadiana del Caudillo will alter its name to distance itself from the regime of Francisco Franco. The former Spanish dictator inaugurated the town in the 1950s, but change is coming due to a shift in local politics. (29.05.2019)  

Spanish Franco-era 'stolen babies' campaigner finds her family

The woman who has led the campaign on behalf of hundreds given up for adoption during the Fascist dictatorship has found her biological mother gave her up for adoption voluntarily. She is continuing her legal battle. (12.07.2019)  

Spain set to exhume ex-dictator Franco's remains

Following a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court last month, Spain has set a date to remove the remains of former far-right authoritarian dictator Francisco Franco from a state mausoleum. (21.10.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Spanish authorities set to move dictator Franco's remains  

Franco's terrible legacy  

A far-right party plays kingmaker in Spain  

Related content

Spanien El Escorial Franco Gedenkstätte

Spanish authorities set to move dictator Franco's remains 24.10.2019

Spanish authorities are set to move the remains of dictator Francisco Franco from a shrine that critics say glorifies his victory in the Spanish Civil War and fails to commemorate his victims. The removal has sparked an emotional national debate.

Spanien Valle de los Caidos

Spain set to exhume ex-dictator Franco's remains 21.10.2019

Following a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court last month, Spain has set a date to remove the remains of former far-right authoritarian dictator Francisco Franco from a state mausoleum.

Spanien Madrid Protest gegen Franco Diktatur

The Day: Will exhuming Franco's remains heal old wounds? 24.09.2019

Spain's Supreme Court has approved plans to exhume dictator Francisco Franco's remains from a large mausoleum near Madrid, to be moved to another site. More than 40 years after his death, why does the Franco regime still divide Spaniards? More with Sebastiaan Faber, Professor of Hispanic Studies at Oberlin College, speaking to The Day's Brent Goff

Advertisement