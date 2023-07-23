Spain election: Socialists neck and neck with conservatives

With around half of the votes counted, the two parties have the potential for victory, with support from junior parties.

Spain's ruling Socialists and the rival right-wing Popular Party (PP) were neck-and-neck with over half the votes counted from Sunday's snap general election.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez' Socialists and PP had 32.8% and 31.1% voter share respectively.

RTVE said this would give the Socialists 131 seats and PP, under leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, 130 seats in the 350-seat lower chamber.

Both parties would require support from junior parties to form a governing majority.

The far-right Vox, which offered to partner with the PP had 31 seats.

If that partnership is confirmed, it would be the first time a far-right party had entered government in Spain since Francisco Franco's dictatorship ended in the 1970s.

The radical left-wing Sumar, which backed the Socialists had 30 seats in the early results.

Early vote counting comes from smaller towns first and does not necessarily reflect the final outcome.

Near-final results are expected around midnight.

Other polls point to rightwing lead

Meanwhile, two polls published after voting ended on the mainland suggested the PP was ahead but short of an outright parliamentary majority.

One survey by GAD3 for media group Mediaset showed the PP would win 150 seats and Vox 31, giving them a majority in the 350-seat lower chamber.

The leftist coalition, led by Sanchez's Socialists, would get a combined 149 seats, according to GAD3.

Another survey by Sigma Dos pollster for the state broadcaster RTVE also showed the combined rightwing parties winning at the top of the ranges provided with the narrowest majority (150 for PP and 27 for Vox).

The voter surveys are not exit polls and have, in previous elections, given indications of potential winners that turned out to be incorrect.

Why did Spain hold a snap election?

Sanchez called the election early after the left took a drubbing in local elections in May

The vote has originally been scheduled for December. but his gamble to wrong-foot his opponents appears to have backfired if the surveys are correct.

The election took place just three weeks after Spain took over the rotating presidency of the European Union and is a fresh blow to the European left after similar moves in other EU countries — Sweden, Finland and Italy.

A record number, 2.47 million, of the 37.5 million registered voters cast an absentee ballot even before the polls opened.

The prime minister's minority Socialist government is currently in coalition with far-left Unidas Podemos that is running in Sunday's election under the Sumar platform. Image: Emilio Morenatti/AP/picture alliance

The election also took place at the height of summer, when a significant number of voters may be away from their usual polling locations due to vacations and on the tail of a month of heat waves.

Officials, however, still expected a 70% turnout.

Vox poised to play kingmaker

Pre-election polls also suggested the PP would come in first, but was unlikely to secure an absolute majority and may have to depend on Vox's support to form a government.

In an interview published on Friday by El Mundo, Feijoo stated that a candidate should not disclose their alliances just two days before an election. He added a government with Vox "is not ideal," he added.

However, PP and Vox have already teamed up to govern in dozens of regions and cities since local elections in May.

Support for the anti-Islam, anti-feminist party is on the wane. In the last election in November 2019, Vox won 52 seats. If Sunday evening's voter surveys are correct, it could receive as little as half that number in this election.

In turn, the Socialists would rely on the new movement called Sumar, which brought together 15 small leftist parties to form a government for the first time ever.

