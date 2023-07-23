Spain election: Right-wing bloc ahead, falls shy of majority

With more than 95% of the votes counted, the center-right Popular Party has the edge over Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez' Socialists but will still need junior parties to govern.

Spain's opposition right-wing Popular Party (PP) was set to win Sunday's snap general election, with over 98% of the votes counted, but would fall short of a parliamentary majority.

The PP and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez' Socialists (PSOE) had 33% and 31.7% shares of the vote respectively, the partial results showed.

Public broadcaster RTVE said this would give the PP, under leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo, 136 seats in the 350-seat lower chamber, the Congress of Deputies, and the Socialists would win 122 seats.

Both parties would require support from junior parties to form a governing majority of 176 seats and the result is likely to produce weeks of political jockeying.

The far-right Vox, which offered to partner with the PP was projected to win 33 seats. But this support alone would not be enough for the right-wing bloc to win power.

But if that partnership is later confirmed, it would be the first time a far-right party had entered government in Spain since Francisco Franco's dictatorship ended in the 1970s.

The radical left-wing Sumar, which backed the Socialists was projected to win 31 seats, according to the partial results.

Near-final results are expected around midnight.

Other polls point to rightwing lead

Two polls published after voting ended on the mainland also suggested the PP was ahead but short of an outright parliamentary majority.

One survey by GAD3 for media group Mediaset showed the PP would win 150 seats and Vox 31, giving them a majority in the 350-seat lower chamber.

The leftist coalition, led by Sanchez's Socialists, would get a combined 149 seats, according to GAD3.

Another survey by Sigma Dos pollster for the state broadcaster RTVE also showed the combined rightwing parties winning at the top of the ranges provided with the narrowest majority (150 for PP and 27 for Vox).

Why did Spain hold a snap election?

Sanchez called the election early after the left took a drubbing in local elections in May

The vote has originally been scheduled for December. but his gamble to wrong-foot his opponents appears to have backfired.

The election took place just three weeks after Spain took over the rotating presidency of the European Union and the PP projected win is a fresh blow to the European left after similar moves in other EU countries — Sweden, Finland and Italy.

A record number, 2.47 million, of the 37.5 million registered voters cast an absentee ballot even before the polls opened.

The prime minister's minority Socialist government is currently in coalition with far-left Unidas Podemos that is running in Sunday's election under the Sumar platform. Image: Emilio Morenatti/AP/picture alliance

The election also took place at the height of summer, when a significant number of voters may be away from their usual polling locations due to vacations and on the tail of a month of heat waves.

Officials, however, still expected a 70% turnout.

Vox poised to play kingmaker

Pre-election polls had predicted a larger majority for the PP but would have to depend on Vox's support to form a government.

In an interview published on Friday by El Mundo, Feijoo stated that a candidate should not disclose their alliances just two days before an election. He added a government with Vox "is not ideal."

However, PP and Vox have already teamed up to govern in dozens of regions and cities since local elections in May.

Support for the anti-Islam, anti-feminist party is on the wane. In the last election in November 2019, Vox won 52 seats. If Sunday evening's voter surveys are correct, it could receive two thirds of that number in this election.

Even if they had won, the Socialists would have to rely on the new movement called Sumar, which brought together 15 small leftist parties for the first time to try to form a government.

mm, lo/jcg (AP, AFP, EFE, Reuters)