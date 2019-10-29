 Spain: Court acquits men of gang-raping unconscious teen | News | DW | 01.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Spain: Court acquits men of gang-raping unconscious teen

The judges said they couldn't convict the men of sexual assault — Spain's equivalent of rape — because the victim was in an "unconscious state." Women's rights groups have urged authorities to change the law immediately.

Spanish women take to the streets to protest the acquittal of five men in a high-profile gang rape case

Women's rights groups on Friday urged Spain to change its laws after five men accused of gang-raping an unconscious 14-year-old in Catalonia were acquitted of rape charges.

The judges argued that they could not convict the men on sexual assault — Spain's equivalent of rape — because the girl was in an "unconscious state" after consuming drugs and alcohol.

The men were handed prison sentences for sexual abuse ranging from 10 to 12 years, instead of the 15 to 20 years that comes with a sexual assault conviction.

Read more: How a new DNA rape kit can help victims of sexual assault

'Problem is not the verdict'

Under Spanish law, a rape conviction can only take place if there is evidence of violence or intimidation.

"The problem is not the verdict, it's the criminal code," said Monserrat Comas of Catalonia's progressive Judges for Democracy association. "The facts are especially horrendous because we are talking about a 14-year-old minor."

Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau said the judicial system needs to recognize that women must give explicit consent in order for it not to constitute rape.

"I am not a judge and I do not know how many years in prison they deserve," she said in a tweet. "What I do know is that it is not abuse, it is rape."

Read more: Is the UK's justice system failing rape victims?

Watch video 01:46

'We must shift shame from victim to rapist'

Deja vu

The verdict was reminiscent of another ruling last year in the case of the so-called "Wolf Pack" gang rape. Judges had initially ruled that the five men had not raped the 18-year-old victim and instead found them guilty of sexual abuse, a lesser charge.

The verdict triggered mass protests across the country. Spain's Supreme Court later re-qualified the charges, sentencing each of the men to 15 years in prison.

Read more: Why are sexual assaults in Bavaria on the rise?

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 01:37

Blowing the whistle on sexual harassment

ls/rc (AP, AFP)

DW recommends

German prosecutors charge three 14-year-olds in gang rape case

Prosecutors in the city of Duisburg have brought charges against three youths for the gang rape of an 18-year-old woman in July. Two other boys, aged 12, were too young to be charged. (10.10.2019)  

How a new DNA rape kit can help victims of sexual assault

After struggling with her own trauma, Wangu Kanja now helps women in Africa pursue perpetrators of sexual violence. Some at the Religions for Peace gathering even hope the new rape kit could even be preventative. (23.08.2019)  

Spanish 'wolf pack' sex gang jailed but cleared of rape

At 2016's world-famous San Fermin festival in Pamplona, an 18-year-old was found half naked and crying. A court's decision not to charge a group of men with rape has sparked protests. (26.04.2018)  

'Wolf Pack' gang rape verdict sparks another day of protests in Spain

A Spanish court on Thursday found five men guilty of "sexual abuse" instead of the more serious charge of rape. Rallies hit multiple cities on Friday as the government said it would consider changing the law. (27.04.2018)  

Is the UK's justice system failing rape victims?

As the Hollywood-precipitated #metoo movement reverberates across society, the prevalence of sexual abuse toward women in the UK has never been more under the spotlight. Sarah Bradbury reports. (31.03.2018)  

Why are sexual assaults in Bavaria on the rise?

There has been a sharp rise in the number of sexual assaults reported in Bavaria this year and many of the accused offenders are foreigners. But are the numbers plausible? Experts say no. (20.09.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Blowing the whistle on sexual harassment  

'We must shift shame from victim to rapist'  

Related content

Syrien Gefolterter Mann in Aleppo

Syrians face charges of crimes against humanity in Germany 29.10.2019

Two former officers with Syria's secret services have been charged by prosecutors in the southeastern city of Karlsruhe. The case pertains to alleged crimes committed in Syrian jails during the country's conflict.

Bangladesch 16 Todesurteile im Mordfall Schulmädchen Nusrat Jahan Rafi

Bangladesh sentences 16 to death for burning teen girl alive 24.10.2019

Nusrat Jahan had reported the principal of a religious school for attempted rape, but was then burnt alive for not withdrawing the complaint. Her death sparked public outrage and mass demonstrations.

Symbolbild | Businessfrau hält Smartphone

In Latin America, women turn to apps to combat sexual violence 05.10.2019

Apps that alert friends and report crime to authorities are increasingly popular in one of the world's most dangerous regions for women. However, the digital divide means fewer options for those without smartphones.

Advertisement