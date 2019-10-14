 Spain condemns ′generalized violence′ in Catalonia | News | DW | 15.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Spain condemns 'generalized violence' in Catalonia

Protesters blocked streets, staged sit-ins and clashed with police, in a second day of unrest in the region of Catalonia. The Spanish government condemned the separatists, saying it was "not a peaceful movement."

Police patrol an airport in Barcelona on October 15, the day after mass protests against the sentencing of Catalan separatist leaders (Imago Images/Agencia EFE)

The Spanish government condemned the clashes that took place during pro-independence protests in Barcelona and other cities in Catalonia, pledging to guarantee security for the region.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the government said "a minority is trying to impose violence in the streets of Catalan cities."

"It is evident that what we're facing is not a peaceful movement, but one orchestrated by groups using street violence to destroy co-existence in Catalonia," the government said.

"This evening's violence (in cities such as Barcelona, Tarragona, Girona and Lerida) was generalized," the statement added.

Catalan separatists were back on the streets on Tuesday, blocking streets and train tracks to protest Spain's jailing of nine of their leaders.     

Activists staged sit-ins outside Spanish government offices in a number of Catalan cities, with some 40,000 people taking part in Barcelona and 9,000 in the separatist stronghold of Girona, according to municipal and regional police.

More to follow...

jcg/se (AFP, Reuters)

Watch video 02:05

Spanish court jails Catalan leaders

DW recommends

Protests in Barcelona after Catalan leaders' jail sentences

Riot police have confronted thousands of protesters outside Barcelona's airport. The unrest came after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to prison terms of up to 13 years. (14.10.2019)  

Spain: Thousands protest Catalan independence

On Spain's national day, thousands of people demonstrating against Catalan independence marched through Madrid. This comes ahead of the verdict in the trial of leading Catalan separatists. (12.10.2019)  

Carles Puigdemont cleared to run in EU election

The Spanish separatist has scuppered a ban on contesting the European elections. A court ruled he still has a fundamental right to contest the election even though he has fled the country and faces arrest if he returns. (06.05.2019)  

Spain's top court allows exhumation of Franco's remains

The Supreme Court ruling could possibly put an end to decades of controversy over the former dictator's burial place. Francisco Franco's rule, from 1939 to 1975, was characterized by brutal political repression. (24.09.2019)  

Trump tariffs to hit Spain's olive industry in tough times

Washington plans to impose a 25% import tax on various agricultural and industrial items imported from Europe. Olive oil producers in Andalusia worry about the economic future of the Spanish culinary gem. (09.10.2019)  

Spanish security firm spied on Julian Assange for CIA — report

The London Ecuadorian Embassy's security firm has been accused of spying on Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on behalf of the CIA. The report by newspaper El Pais triggered an investigation by Spain's National Court. (27.09.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Spanish court jails Catalan leaders  

Related content

Spanien Heftige Proteste in Barcelona nach Urteilen gegen Katalanen-Anführer

Protests in Barcelona after Catalan leaders' jail sentences 14.10.2019

Riot police have confronted thousands of protesters outside Barcelona's airport. The unrest came after Spain's Supreme Court sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to prison terms of up to 13 years.

Spanien Barcelona | Demonstration zum Nationalfeiertag

Spain: Thousands protest Catalan independence 12.10.2019

On Spain's national day, thousands of people demonstrating against Catalan independence marched through Madrid. This comes ahead of the verdict in the trial of leading Catalan separatists.

Spanien Heftige Proteste in Barcelona nach Urteilen gegen Katalanen-Anführer

Spanish court jails Catalan leaders 15.10.2019

Spain's Supreme Court has sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to several years in prison for their role in a 2017 attempt to break away from the country. Protests have already broken out in response.

Advertisement