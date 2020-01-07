Spain: 'Chemical accident' triggers emergency at Catalonian factory

A blast ripped through a factory in the Catalan city of Tarragona on Tuesday, with authorities advising residents of certain areas on the city to stay indoors.

The local civil defense agency described the explosion as a "chemical accident" and said there was no immediate information on any injuries.

Separately, the Spanish daily El Pais reported that there were at least four injured at the "petrochemical site."

Social media users posted videos of the incident.

Emergency services insist there was no toxic cloud, according to the paper.

The civil protection agency advised the citizens in the affected neighborhoods to stay indoors and keep their windows closed as a preemptive measure. In addition to Tarragona, the warning also applies to the nearby communities of Salou, Vila-seca, Reus , Constanti, El Morell, and La Canonja.

Fire department said around 20 emergency vehicles were deployed to combat the blaze at the factory site.

The coastal city of Tarragona, with its 800,000 residents, is located some 115 kilometers (71 miles) southwest of Barcelona.

