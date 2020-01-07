Spain: 'Chemical accident' triggers emergency at Catalonian factory

A blast ripped through a factory in the Catalan city of Tarragona on Tuesday, with authorities advising residents of certain areas on the city to stay indoors.

The local civil defense agency described the explosion as a "chemical accident" and said there was no immediate information on any injuries. They advised the citizens in the affected neighborhoods to stay indoors and keep their windows closed as a preemptive measure.

Separately, the Spanish daily El Pais reported there were at least four injured at the "petrochemical site."

Emergency services insist there was no toxic cloud, according to the paper.

Fire department said 10 brigades were deployed to combat the blaze at the factory site.

The coastal city of Tarragona, with its 800,000 residents, is located some 115 kilometers (71 miles) southwest of Barcelona.

More to come...