Spain: Catalonia holds regional elections in test for separatists

Voters across the disputed Spanish region of Catalonia are heading to the polls on Sunday in an election that will test the strength of the region's separatist movement.

While the election is unlikely to result in the same political upheaval that led to the region's declaration of independence in 2017, the outcome will likely indicate the appeal and trajectory of the pro-independence movement.

What to watch in this election

Catalonia's pro-independence parties are hoping to win more than 50% of the vote in Sunday's election, although opinion polls predict a tight race with the Socialists.

The Spanish Socialist Workers' Party PSOE, the national governing party, is expected to snag at least 20% of the vote. The center-left party opposes Catalonia's secession from Spain, but supports dialogue between Barcelona and Madrid.

Two separatist parties currently head a minority government in the regional parliament — the left-wing Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya and the center-right Junts.

The minority government called for a new election after regional president Quim Torra was suspended from office by the Spanish judiciary in September. He was removed after refusing to take down pro-independence symbols from public buildings.

When are results expected?

Polling stations will close at 8 p.m. local time (1900 GMT). Preliminary results are expected around 10 p.m., although this year's large number of postal ballots could delay full results.

How is the pandemic impacting the vote?

Some 5.3 million people in Catalonia are eligible to vote, but concerns about the pandemic could lead to historically low voter turnout.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials have recommended that voting times be staggered. Those who are deemed high risk are encouraged to vote in the morning, leaving the general population able to vote in person from noon until 7 p.m.

Those who are COVID-19 positive, in quarantine or living with an infected person can then vote in the last hour before polls close.

Voters must wear face masks, keep their distance while in line and use disinfectant provided at polling stations.

What happened in 2017?

In 2017, Catalonia sparked Spain's biggest political crisis in decades after separatist leaders held an independence referendum, despite courts ruling that the vote was unconstitutional.

Following a short-lived declaration of independence, the wealthy region was placed under emergency measures by Spain's central government. Catalonia's regional president at the time, Carles Puigdemont, fled to Belgium while other separatist leaders were sentenced to prison.

