Spain: Catalan separatist Puigdemont returns, faces arrest

Ex-Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont has returned to Spain for the first time since fleeing the country after his 2017 independence ballot.

Separatist leader Carles Puigdemont appeared before supporters in Barcelona on Thursday after spending seven years in self-imposed exile.

Puigdemont, who is the subject of an arrest warrant over his role in a failed independence bid, returned to Spain for the first time in seven years.

Puigdemont appeared on stage surrounded by officials of his hardline separatist party Junts to address thousands of cheering supporters in Catalan.

"Despite them wanting to damage us, I have come here today to remind them that we are still here," he said.

"We don't have the right to give up because the right to self-determination belongs to the Catalan people."

"It will never be a crime to hold a referendum."

The 61-year-old has dedicated his career to the goal of independence, but his generally uncompromising approach has caused conflict with Spain's central government and other separatist parties.

He led Catalonia's regional government in 2017 when it proceeded with an independence referendum despite a court ban. This was followed by a short-lived declaration of independence.

Puigdemont, who traveled from Belgium, faces charges of embezzlement for his part in the attempt to separate Catalonia from the rest of Spain.

The Catalan government says about 2.3 million people, some 43% of eligible voters, took part in the referendum and that just over 92% voted to break away from Spain.

However, many people opposed to independence boycotted the ballot.

More to come...

rc/ab (AP, Reuters)