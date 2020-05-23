Spain begins 10 days of mourning for coronavirus victims

Spain has reported more than 27,000 deaths from COVID-19 and King Felipe VI led the hard-hit country at midday local time (10 a.m. GMT) in a minute's silence from the Zarzuela Palace on the outskirts of Madrid. The king and his family were dressed all in black and stood in front of a Spanish flag that was one of more than 14,000 at half-mast on public buildings across the country.

Members of the royal family honor the thousands of people who have died of the coronavirus in Spain

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and other lawmakers took part in the Spanish parliament, while health workers and other citizens also halted activities to honor those that had lost their lives due to the pandemic.

Read more: Spain to reopen to foreign tourists from July

Sanchez tweeted his respects along with a video of him and his colleagues during the minute's silence, "The pain and recognition of all of Spain to those who have died of COVID-19. Your memory will always remain with us."

The official mourning until June 5 is the longest in Spain since the restoration of democracy in the late 1970s.

Watch video 03:23 Share Ranks of poor swell in Spain Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ciDd Spanish charities struggle to meet demand for food aid

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.