Spain awaits PM Pedro Sanchez's resignation decision

There is suspense in Spain, with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expected to announce whether or not he will continue in office. Sanchez canceled appointments last week amid corruption allegations against his wife.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is due to announce on Monday whether he plans to step down amid allegations against his wife Begona Gomez.

Sanchez said last Wednesday that he was considering stepping down, in a surprise move.

The leader of Spain's socialist PSOE party then canceled all appointments and said he would announce his decision on Monday.

Why is Sanchez considering quitting?

The allegations against Gomez, who does not hold public office, came from the right-wing Manos Limpias (Clean Hands) organization, which accused her of peddling influence and corruption in business.

Sanchez posted a letter on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, saying he needed to think about whether it was worthwhile continuing in his role.

He blamed the investigation on online news sites politically aligned with the leading opposition center-right Popular Party (PP) and the far-right Vox party.

Sanchez accused opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo of the PP and Vox leader Santiago Abascal of "trying to dehumanize and delegitimize the political adversary through actions that are as scandalous as they are false."

The 52-year-old Sanchez, in office since 2018, was reappointed to another term in November.

Thousands took to the streets in Madrid and other cities on the weekend to demonstrate in favor of Sanchez remaining in office.

Demonstrators carried placards with messages such as "Sanchez, yes, keep going" or "Don't give up."

Spain's constitution says King Felipe VI would have to hold consultations with the party leaders so that a successor could be proposed to parliament.

