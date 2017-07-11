Spain approves draft bill for over 14s to gender self-ID

The Spanish government approved on Tuesday a first draft of a bill that would allow anyone over 14 years old to legally change gender without a medical diagnosis or hormone therapy, according to a government source and national media.

The gender self-identification bill will now go to a public hearing before a second reading in the cabinet.

It will then finally go to a vote in the lower house before being written into Spanish law.

Under current jurisdiction, there is a requirement for two years of hormone therapy and a psychological assessment for people to change their gender in official records.

Spain and Hungary take different paths

Tuesday's development places Spain at the heart of Europe's debate about the rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, at a time when European Union leaders have been confronting Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, over Budapest's new anti-LGBT law.

The Hungarian legislation bans the portrayal of homosexuality in media content available to minors.

